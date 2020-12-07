Singapore Airlines and Vistara signed a Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement

Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and SIA, have signed a Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement. This agreement will further strengthen SIA’s and Vistara’s existing partnership and enable them to offer seamless services to their customers by harmonising efforts in capacity planning, sales, marketing, joint fare products, customer services and operations.

The agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval in Singapore, is an extension of a codeshare partnership that came into effect in 2017. Strengthening the partnership between SIA and Vistara will allow both airlines to achieve further synergies on services between Singapore and India, as well as in the key regions of South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. This will be important as the aviation industry recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and both international and domestic connectivity are restored in a gradual and calibrated manner in tandem with the demand for air travel.

Ms JoAnn Tan, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “By bolstering our partnership, Singapore Airlines and Vistara are able to work together to provide additional options for our customers. It also reflects the importance of the Indian market to Singapore Airlines, as well as our commitment to grow our network in the coming years.”

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said: “We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Singapore Airlines. The intent is reflective of our deep-rooted commitment to providing our customers the finest and the most convenient way to fly across the world with the consistency of a five-star travel experience. This is in line with our long-term growth plan of expanding Vistara’s global presence and presenting India’s best airline to the world.”

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards. In a short span of five years, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service delivery in the Indian aviation industry by offering an unparalleled flying experience to travellers.

