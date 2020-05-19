Since May 3, around 1.92 lakh Odias returned to Odisha by train/bus and other vehicles

Bhubaneswar : Odia brothers and sisters are returning to Odisha every day since 3rd May. 15,773‬ Odia people have returned to Odisha today. So far 1,91,925 Odias have returned to Odisha. Returnees are coming by train/bus and other vehicles.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been constantly emphasizing upon ramping up the State’s COVID-19 testing facility to contain the spread of Corona virus. He appreciated State’s effort in this direction and expressed his happiness that the State has crossed one lakh COVID-19 test milestone. Odisha has ramped up its COVID-19 tests to contain the spread of Corona virus. So far State has conducted 1,00,302 tests with installation of modern testing labs and machines in various institutions. Chief Minister thanked everyone who worked expeditiously to scale up testing facilities in such a short time and also those working to ensure logistics.

As per direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Commerce and Transport Department is ensuring that no migrant shall walk on soil of Odisha. They will be safely transported to their Border destination. Every Police station of the State is actively cooperating in transportation of migrant workers.

COVID-19 trainers of Odisha from various medical colleges interacted with Centre of Diseases Control (CDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Health Mission (NHM) and Christian Medical College (CMC) regarding latest guidelines to combat Corona virus.

Evaluation of answer papers of Annual HSC, SOSC & Madhyama Examination-2020 will start only after the cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’. School & Mass Education has issued detail SOP regarding evaluation of answer books in various centres.

15,685 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps have been readied in 6798 Gram Panchayats of the State. In all these Centres, total no. of 6,89,602 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas.

From 18th May morning to 19th May morning, 10 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19, out of which 6 cases are for violation of lock down 3 cases for violation of ‘Home Quarantine’ and 1 case registered for rumour mongering. 34 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.

