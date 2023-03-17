Since 2014, there is 71% increase in medical colleges, 97% in MBBS seats and 110% in PG seats: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The regulations of National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Council of India) allow establishment of a medical college under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Clause 2(5) of Establishment of Medical College Regulations, 1999, prescribes that the appropriate Government may allow the utilization of the facilities of a hospital owned and managed by it for establishing a Medical College by a person/agency /trust/society /company by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding for this purpose. Such hospitals should have minimum 300 beds with necessary infrastructural facilities capable of developing into teaching institution for the proposed medical college.

The Government has increased number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. There is an increase of 71% in Medical Colleges from 387 before 2014 to 660 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 97% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 101,043 as of now, there is also an increase of 110% in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 65,335 as of now, which includes, 13,246 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) / Fellowship of National Board (FNB) PG seats and 1621 PG seats in College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS).

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has approved establishment of 27 Medical Colleges in the State of Uttar Pradesh under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for ‘Establishment of new Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals’, including a Medical College at Siddharth Nagar. The Medical College started with permission for 100 MBBS seats by the National Medical Commission (NMC) from the Academic year 2021-22. As per NMC Regulations, a Medical College/Medical Institution shall be entitled to make an application to increase the admission capacity for MBBS/PG Diploma/PG Degree/Higher Specialty Courses, once the concerned qualification against the sanctioned intake has been granted recognition.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.