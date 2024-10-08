Simlipal National Park to Welcome Visitors Back Starting October 10

Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, will reopen to tourists on October 10, just in time for the Durga Puja holidays. Covering 2,750 square kilometers, it’s one of India’s largest national parks. Daily entry will allow 25-35 four-wheelers through the Pithabata and Kaliani gates from 6 AM to 9 AM.

Visitors will be greeted with flowers at the entry points, and night stays at Gudgudia, Kumari, Ramtirtha, Barehipani, and Jamuani can be booked on the official website, www.ecotourodisha.com.