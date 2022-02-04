Silos with capacity of 29.25 LMT at various locations throughout the country awarded, as on 31.01.2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that the state-wise total quantum of foodgrains available in storage across the country as on 16.01.2022 is at Annexure-I.
In order to upgrade and modernize the storage facilities, Government of India has chalked out an Action Plan for construction of steel silos on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the country. A capacity of 5.5 LMT has been created under circuit based model in 2007. Additionally, as on 31.01.2022, Silos with capacity of 29.25 LMT at various locations throughout country have been awarded. Out of which a capacity of 11.125 LMT is complete and remaining 18.125 LMT is under various stages of development. Further, silo capacity of 111.125 LMT in PPP mode is proposed in a phased manner under Hub & Spoke model. The site-wise list of developing Silos across the country is at Annexure-II.
ANNEXURE-I
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (a) OF THE UNSTARRED QUESTION NO.399 FOR ANSWER ON 04.02.2022 IN THE RAJYA SABHA.
State-wise total quantum of foodgrains available in storage across the country as on 16.01.2022
(Figures in LMT)
|State
|RICE
|WHEAT
|Paddy
|COARSE GRAIN
|Bihar
|6.91
|2.98
|11.27
|0
|Jharkhand
|1.67
|0.61
|1.01
|0
|Odisha
|4.65
|1.57
|21.54
|0
|WestBengal
|3.47
|2.8
|3.31
|0
|Assam
|3.36
|0.59
|0.01
|0
|Arunachal Pr.
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|Tripura
|0.33
|0.03
|0
|0
|Mizoram
|0.14
|0
|0
|0
|Meghalaya
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Manipur
|0.42
|0
|0
|0
|Nagaland
|0.44
|0
|0
|0
|Delhi
|0.25
|1.88
|0
|0
|Haryana
|22.15
|42.05
|33.26
|0
|HimachalPr.
|0.21
|0.46
|0
|0
|J&K
|1.26
|0.37
|0.24
|0
|Punjab
|78.15
|78.01
|150.33
|0
|Rajasthan
|0.35
|13.34
|0.04
|0
|UttarPr.
|21.33
|11.68
|26.02
|0
|Uttrakhand
|1.11
|0.44
|10.45
|0
|AndhraPr.
|14.88
|0.05
|8.31
|0
|Karnataka
|4.57
|0.88
|0
|0
|Kerala
|4.48
|0.57
|1.15
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|17.34
|1.45
|10.17
|0
|Telangana
|27.96
|0.03
|101.11
|0
|Gujarat
|1.66
|3.58
|1.22
|0.08
|Maharashtra
|4.38
|7.86
|8.66
|1.61
|MadhyaPr.
|4.43
|139.77
|53.12
|0.27
|Chhattisgarh
|10.81
|0.21
|57.27
|0
|Stock in transit
|4.12
|2.91
|–
|–
|Total
|241.23
|314.12
|498.49
|1.96
Total quantity of unmilled paddy with FCI and State Agencies = 498.49 LMT. CMR that could be derived taking out-turn ratio as 67% = 333.99 LMT
Annexure-II
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (b) & (c) OF THE UNSTARRED QUESTION NO.399 FOR ANSWER ON 04.02.2022 IN THE RAJYA SABHA.
LIST OF DEVELOPING SILOS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
|S. No.
|Location
|State
|Capacity (MTs)
|Status
|Date of Completion/Likely date of completion
|
|Darbhanga
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Construction
|27.05.2023
|
|Khagaria
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Construction
|26.03.2023
|
|Kaimur
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.03.2022
|
|Buxar
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.03.2022
|
|Palanpur & Siddhpur
|Gujarat
|50000
|Under Construction
|30.06.2023
|
|Amreli
|Gujarat
|50000
|Under Construction
|06.12.2022
|
|Baroda
|Gujarat
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.12.2022
|
|Panipat
|Haryana
|50000
|Under Construction
|25.03.2022
|
|Rohtak
|Haryana
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.05.2023
|
|Batala
|Punjab
|50000
|Under Construction
|30.06.2022
|
|Chhehreata
|Punjab
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.07.2022
|
|Jalalabad
|Punjab
|50000
|Under Construction
|30.09.2022
|
|Sahnewal
|Punjab
|50000
|Under Construction
|30.04.2022
|
|Kannauj
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Construction
|25.03.2022
|
|Basti
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.05.2022
|
|Deoria
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.12.2022
|
|Faizabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Construction
|30.11.2022
|S. No.
|Location
|State
|Capacity (MTs)
|Status
|Date of Completion/Likely date of completion
|
|Fatehpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.03.2023
|
|Gorakhpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Construction
|30.06.2023
|
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Construction
|30.06.2023
|
|Dhamora
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.03.2022
|
|Malda
|West Bengal
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.03.2023
|
|Bhagalpur
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Construction
|31.12.2023
|
|Samasthipur
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Construction
|01.12.2023
|
|Madhubani and Benipatti
Sub-divisions
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Implementation
|01.12.2023
|
|Madhepura
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Implementation
|31.03.2024
|
|Motihari
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Implementation
|31.03.2024
|
|Saran
|Bihar
|50000
|Under Implementation
|31.03.2024
|
|Narela
|Delhi
|50000
|Under Implementation
|31.03.2023
|
|Hamirpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Implementation
|—
|
|Lalitpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Implementation
|—
|
|Pilibhit
|Uttar Pradesh
|50000
|Under Implementation
|—
|
|Murshidabad
|West Bengal
|50000
|Under Implementation
|31.01.2024
|
|Balurghat
|West Bengal
|50000
|Under Implementation
|31.01.2024
|
|Durgapur
|West Bengal
|50000
|Under Implementation
|31.01.2024
|
|Dankuni
|West Bengal
|50000
|Under Implementation
|31.01.2024