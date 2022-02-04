Silos with capacity of 29.25 LMT at various locations throughout the country awarded, as on 31.01.2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that the state-wise total quantum of foodgrains available in storage across the country as on 16.01.2022 is at Annexure-I.

In order to upgrade and modernize the storage facilities, Government of India has chalked out an Action Plan for construction of steel silos on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the country. A capacity of 5.5 LMT has been created under circuit based model in 2007. Additionally, as on 31.01.2022, Silos with capacity of 29.25 LMT at various locations throughout country have been awarded. Out of which a capacity of 11.125 LMT is complete and remaining 18.125 LMT is under various stages of development. Further, silo capacity of 111.125 LMT in PPP mode is proposed in a phased manner under Hub & Spoke model. The site-wise list of developing Silos across the country is at Annexure-II.

ANNEXURE-I

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (a) OF THE UNSTARRED QUESTION NO.399 FOR ANSWER ON 04.02.2022 IN THE RAJYA SABHA.

State-wise total quantum of foodgrains available in storage across the country as on 16.01.2022

(Figures in LMT)

State RICE WHEAT Paddy COARSE GRAIN Bihar 6.91 2.98 11.27 0 Jharkhand 1.67 0.61 1.01 0 Odisha 4.65 1.57 21.54 0 WestBengal 3.47 2.8 3.31 0 Assam 3.36 0.59 0.01 0 Arunachal Pr. 0.3 0 0 0 Tripura 0.33 0.03 0 0 Mizoram 0.14 0 0 0 Meghalaya 0.1 0 0 0 Manipur 0.42 0 0 0 Nagaland 0.44 0 0 0 Delhi 0.25 1.88 0 0 Haryana 22.15 42.05 33.26 0 HimachalPr. 0.21 0.46 0 0 J&K 1.26 0.37 0.24 0 Punjab 78.15 78.01 150.33 0 Rajasthan 0.35 13.34 0.04 0 UttarPr. 21.33 11.68 26.02 0 Uttrakhand 1.11 0.44 10.45 0 AndhraPr. 14.88 0.05 8.31 0 Karnataka 4.57 0.88 0 0 Kerala 4.48 0.57 1.15 0 Tamil Nadu 17.34 1.45 10.17 0 Telangana 27.96 0.03 101.11 0 Gujarat 1.66 3.58 1.22 0.08 Maharashtra 4.38 7.86 8.66 1.61 MadhyaPr. 4.43 139.77 53.12 0.27 Chhattisgarh 10.81 0.21 57.27 0 Stock in transit 4.12 2.91 – – Total 241.23 314.12 498.49 1.96

Total quantity of unmilled paddy with FCI and State Agencies = 498.49 LMT. CMR that could be derived taking out-turn ratio as 67% = 333.99 LMT

Annexure-II

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (b) & (c) OF THE UNSTARRED QUESTION NO.399 FOR ANSWER ON 04.02.2022 IN THE RAJYA SABHA.

LIST OF DEVELOPING SILOS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

S. No. Location State Capacity (MTs) Status Date of Completion/Likely date of completion Darbhanga Bihar 50000 Under Construction 27.05.2023 Khagaria Bihar 50000 Under Construction 26.03.2023 Kaimur Bihar 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2022 Buxar Bihar 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2022 Palanpur & Siddhpur Gujarat 50000 Under Construction 30.06.2023 Amreli Gujarat 50000 Under Construction 06.12.2022 Baroda Gujarat 50000 Under Construction 31.12.2022 Panipat Haryana 50000 Under Construction 25.03.2022 Rohtak Haryana 50000 Under Construction 31.05.2023 Batala Punjab 50000 Under Construction 30.06.2022 Chhehreata Punjab 50000 Under Construction 31.07.2022 Jalalabad Punjab 50000 Under Construction 30.09.2022 Sahnewal Punjab 50000 Under Construction 30.04.2022 Kannauj Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 25.03.2022 Basti Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 31.05.2022 Deoria Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 31.12.2022 Faizabad Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 30.11.2022

S. No. Location State Capacity (MTs) Status Date of Completion/Likely date of completion Fatehpur Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2023 Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 30.06.2023 Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 30.06.2023 Dhamora Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2022 Malda West Bengal 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2023 Bhagalpur Bihar 50000 Under Construction 31.12.2023 Samasthipur Bihar 50000 Under Construction 01.12.2023 Madhubani and Benipatti

Sub-divisions Bihar 50000 Under Implementation 01.12.2023 Madhepura Bihar 50000 Under Implementation 31.03.2024 Motihari Bihar 50000 Under Implementation 31.03.2024 Saran Bihar 50000 Under Implementation 31.03.2024 Narela Delhi 50000 Under Implementation 31.03.2023 Hamirpur Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Implementation — Lalitpur Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Implementation — Pilibhit Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Implementation — Murshidabad West Bengal 50000 Under Implementation 31.01.2024 Balurghat West Bengal 50000 Under Implementation 31.01.2024 Durgapur West Bengal 50000 Under Implementation 31.01.2024 Dankuni West Bengal 50000 Under Implementation 31.01.2024