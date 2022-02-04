Silos with capacity of 29.25 LMT at various locations throughout the country awarded, as on 31.01.2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution,  Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that the state-wise total quantum of foodgrains available in storage across the country as on 16.01.2022 is at Annexure-I.

In order to upgrade and modernize the storage facilities, Government of India has chalked out an Action Plan for construction of steel silos on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the country. A capacity of 5.5 LMT has been created under circuit based model in 2007. Additionally, as on 31.01.2022, Silos with capacity of 29.25 LMT at various locations throughout country have been awarded. Out of which a capacity of 11.125 LMT is complete and remaining 18.125 LMT is under various stages of development. Further, silo capacity of 111.125 LMT in PPP mode is proposed in a phased manner under Hub & Spoke model. The site-wise list of developing Silos across the country is at Annexure-II.

 

ANNEXURE-I

 

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (a) OF THE UNSTARRED QUESTION NO.399 FOR ANSWER ON 04.02.2022 IN THE RAJYA SABHA.

 

State-wise total quantum of foodgrains available in storage across the country as on 16.01.2022

 

(Figures in LMT)

 

State        
RICE WHEAT Paddy COARSE GRAIN
Bihar 6.91 2.98 11.27 0
Jharkhand 1.67 0.61 1.01 0
Odisha 4.65 1.57 21.54 0
WestBengal 3.47 2.8 3.31 0
Assam 3.36 0.59 0.01 0
Arunachal Pr. 0.3 0 0 0
Tripura 0.33 0.03 0 0
Mizoram 0.14 0 0 0
Meghalaya 0.1 0 0 0
Manipur 0.42 0 0 0
Nagaland 0.44 0 0 0
Delhi 0.25 1.88 0 0
Haryana 22.15 42.05 33.26 0
HimachalPr. 0.21 0.46 0 0
J&K 1.26 0.37 0.24 0
Punjab 78.15 78.01 150.33 0
Rajasthan 0.35 13.34 0.04 0
UttarPr. 21.33 11.68 26.02 0
Uttrakhand 1.11 0.44 10.45 0
AndhraPr. 14.88 0.05 8.31 0
Karnataka 4.57 0.88 0 0
Kerala 4.48 0.57 1.15 0
Tamil Nadu 17.34 1.45 10.17 0
Telangana 27.96 0.03 101.11 0
Gujarat 1.66 3.58 1.22 0.08
Maharashtra 4.38 7.86 8.66 1.61
MadhyaPr. 4.43 139.77 53.12 0.27
Chhattisgarh 10.81 0.21 57.27 0
Stock in transit 4.12 2.91
Total 241.23 314.12 498.49 1.96

 

Total quantity of unmilled paddy with FCI and State Agencies = 498.49 LMT.  CMR that could be derived taking out-turn ratio as 67% = 333.99 LMT

Annexure-II

 

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (b) & (c) OF THE UNSTARRED QUESTION NO.399 FOR ANSWER ON 04.02.2022 IN THE RAJYA SABHA.

 

LIST OF DEVELOPING SILOS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

 

S. No. Location State Capacity (MTs) Status Date of Completion/Likely date of completion
Darbhanga Bihar 50000 Under Construction 27.05.2023
Khagaria Bihar 50000 Under Construction 26.03.2023
Kaimur Bihar 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2022
Buxar Bihar 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2022
Palanpur & Siddhpur Gujarat 50000 Under Construction 30.06.2023
Amreli Gujarat 50000 Under Construction 06.12.2022
Baroda Gujarat 50000 Under Construction 31.12.2022
Panipat Haryana 50000 Under Construction 25.03.2022
Rohtak Haryana 50000 Under Construction 31.05.2023
Batala Punjab 50000 Under Construction 30.06.2022
Chhehreata Punjab 50000 Under Construction 31.07.2022
Jalalabad Punjab 50000 Under Construction 30.09.2022
Sahnewal Punjab 50000 Under Construction 30.04.2022
Kannauj Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 25.03.2022
Basti Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 31.05.2022
Deoria Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 31.12.2022
Faizabad Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 30.11.2022

S. No. Location State Capacity (MTs) Status Date of Completion/Likely date of completion
Fatehpur Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2023
Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 30.06.2023
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 30.06.2023
Dhamora Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2022
Malda West Bengal 50000 Under Construction 31.03.2023
Bhagalpur Bihar 50000 Under Construction 31.12.2023
Samasthipur Bihar 50000 Under Construction 01.12.2023
Madhubani and Benipatti
Sub-divisions		 Bihar 50000 Under Implementation 01.12.2023
Madhepura Bihar 50000 Under Implementation 31.03.2024
Motihari Bihar 50000 Under Implementation 31.03.2024
Saran Bihar 50000 Under Implementation 31.03.2024
Narela Delhi 50000 Under Implementation 31.03.2023
Hamirpur Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Implementation
Lalitpur Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Implementation
Pilibhit Uttar Pradesh 50000 Under Implementation
Murshidabad West Bengal 50000 Under Implementation 31.01.2024
Balurghat West Bengal 50000 Under Implementation 31.01.2024
Durgapur West Bengal 50000 Under Implementation 31.01.2024
Dankuni West Bengal 50000 Under Implementation 31.01.2024

 

 

