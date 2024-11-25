Sikshasandhan Hosts the First Professor Gaganendra Nath Dash Memorial Lecture

Article by Aditya Nayak

Bhubaneswar, 24 Nov: Sikshasandhan, Bhubaneswar, proudly held the inaugural Professor Gaganendra Nath Dash Memorial Lecture on the evening of 24th November 2024, to honor the memory of the late Professor Dash, a celebrated scholar and literary critic who made invaluable contributions to the world of Odia literature and beyond.

The first lecture of this annual series was delivered by Professor Ishita Banerjee-Dube (El Colegio de México) an esteemed academic, historian, and scholar, whose lecture titled “In Search of Sarala: Social Lives of the Odia Mahabharat” explored the enduring influence of the Odia Mahabharat in shaping social and cultural identities. In her thought-provoking address, Professor Banerjee-Dube examined the various social narratives embedded in the Mahabharat and its relevance to contemporary Odia society.

The lecture was graced by the presence of Professor Birendra Nayak, Former Professor of Mathematics and an eminent man of letters, who attended the occasion as the Chief Guest. His presence lent further weight to the evening, and he offered a special address, paying tribute to Professor Dash’s contributions to academia and the literary community.

This memorial lecture series, established by Sikshasandhan, aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Professor Gaganendra Nath Dash, while also fostering critical dialogue around the intersection of literature, culture, and society.

The event was held at the Buddha Mandir in Bhubaneswar, with attendees including scholars, literary figures, and students, all coming together to commemorate Professor Dash’s intellectual contributions and to engage with Professor Banerjee-Dube’s insightful lecture. Professor Jatindra Nayak (Advisory Board Member, KLF, and Award-Winning Translator) moderated the session which also witnessed the presence of the Late Professor Dash’s family members.