Signing of MoUs Between Institutes Of Hotel Management (IHMS) and Leading Hospitality Groups

Central Institutes of Hotel Management (CIHMs) under the purview of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, entered dedicated Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 8 leading national and global hospitality groups – Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, ITC Group of Hotels, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Radisson Group of Hotels, and Lemon Tree Hotels, on 27th September, 2024, the World Tourism Day.

These MoUs were signed and exchanged in the presence of national heads of leading hospitality chains and senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

With an objective to go global with Indian hospitality and skill in India for the world, in tourism and hospitality, Ministry of Tourism invited interest from hospitality groups across the country to become ‘Industry Partners’ for Institutes of Hotel Management to facilitate student engagement & mentorship, faculty development & exposure, and institutional development. In the 1st phase, 8 hospitality groups were chosen to be declared as ‘Industry Partners’ for specific Central Institutes of Hotel Management.

As part of the MoU, indicative areas of collaboration and suggestive activities between the ‘Industry Partner’ and the ‘Institute’ have been provided, with the parties free to choose amongst areas of collaboration and suggestive activities, while also adding new areas of collaboration and activities as deemed fit. A snapshot of the same is shared below: