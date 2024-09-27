National

Signing of MoUs Between Institutes Of Hotel Management (IHMS) and Leading Hospitality Groups

Central Institutes of Hotel Management (CIHMs) under the purview of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, entered dedicated Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 8 leading national and global hospitality groups – Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, ITC Group of Hotels, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Radisson Group of Hotels, and Lemon Tree Hotels, on 27th September, 2024, the World Tourism Day.

These MoUs were signed and exchanged in the presence of national heads of leading hospitality chains and senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

With an objective to go global with Indian hospitality and skill in India for the worldin tourism and hospitality, Ministry of Tourism invited interest from hospitality groups across the country to become ‘Industry Partners’ for Institutes of Hotel Management to facilitate student engagement & mentorship, faculty development & exposure, and institutional development. In the 1st phase, 8 hospitality groups were chosen to be declared as ‘Industry Partners’ for specific Central Institutes of Hotel Management.

As part of the MoU, indicative areas of collaboration and suggestive activities between the ‘Industry Partner’ and the ‘Institute’ have been provided, with the parties free to choose amongst areas of collaboration and suggestive activities, while also adding new areas of collaboration and activities as deemed fit. A snapshot of the same is shared below:

Area of Collaboration Suggestive Activities
Student Engagement
  • Pairing of students with industry mentors and mentoring sessions
  • Periodic classroom sessions on industry specific skills by experts
  • Masterclasses and bootcamps
  • On-site learning by doing sessions
  • Offering career guidance and counselling
  • Facilitating internships and placement opportunities for students
  • Any other activities to boost quality of skilling & education at ‘Institute’ as per industry needs and requirements
Faculty Development
  • Training & industry exposure sessions for faculty members
  • Short-term refresher courses for faculty
  • Facilitating access to manuals, guidelines, and case studies that outline best practices in the hospitality and homestays industry
  • Research collaborations with faculty members
  • Any other activity to ensure development of faculty from time to time as per industry trends and requirements
Short-term tourism & hospitality skilling & education
  • Conduct of short-term courses on tourism & hospitality from time to time for various stakeholders – homestays, MSMEs, local hotels & restaurants, Self Help Groups, faculty of other tourism & hospitality institutes, etc.
Institutional & Infrastructural Development
  • Assisting in identifying resources and opportunities to improve infrastructure and upgrading facilities as per industry standards
  • Supporting innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives within the institutes
  • Taking up concerns for effectively addressing issues of providing satisfying work environment and compensation at entry level for students
  • Developing recommendations and reforms to develop the institute into a Global Centre of Excellence for tourism & hospitality skilling in India, for the world
