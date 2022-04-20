SIGNING OF MoU BETWEEN INDIAN NAVY AND M/S L&T

New Delhi : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today, 20 Apr 22, between Indian Navy (IN) and M/s Larsen and Toubro (L&T) by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel (COM) on behalf of Indian Navy and Shri Jayant Damodar Patil, Whole – Time Director (Defence & Smart Technologies) and Member of the Board, L&T.

The MoU aims to engage M/s L&T as a Knowledge Partner for nurturing technologies in various domains, for induction into the Indian Navy. Further, the MoU aims to bring together IN and L&T to collaborate on innovative and pioneering projects related to contemporary and emerging technologies of mutual interest.

The MoU encompasses all the aspects related to Electrical, Weapon, Engineering, Machinery and Control, and Hull of a Naval Warship.