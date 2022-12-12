Signing of Framework Agreement with Jaiprakash Associates Limited

Mumbai : Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited has today entered into a binding Framework Agreement for the acquisition of Clinker, Cement and Power Plants from Jaiprakash Associates Limited and its subsidiary / associate having total cement capacity of 9.4 MnT (along with Clinker capacity of 6.7MnT and Thermal Power plants of 280MW) at an Enterprise Value of Rs 5,666 Cr. These assets are situated in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

The acquisition will enable Dalmia to expand its footprint into the Central Region and will represent a significant step towards realization of its vision to emerge as a Pan India Cement company with a capacity of 75 MnT by FY27 and 110-130 MnT by FY31.

The transaction is subject to due-diligence, requisite approvals from lenders/JV partner of Jaiprakash Associates Limited and regulatory authorities.