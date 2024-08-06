Significant Reduction in ‘Disturbed Areas’: AFSPA Withdrawn from Most North Eastern States Since 2014

There has been considerable reduction in ‘disturbed areas’ under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. The application of this Act has been removed from most parts of the North Eastern States since 2014, as per the details given below:

Tripura: completely withdrawn with effect from 27.05.2015

Meghalaya: completely withdrawn with effect from 1.04.2018

Assam: completely withdrawn from all the districts except 4

Arunachal Pradesh: withdrawn gradually and now applicable only in 3 Police Station areas in Namsai district and 3 other districts i.e., Tirap, Changlang and Longding Manipur: withdrawn from 19 Police Station areas in 7 districts Nagaland: withdrawn partly and now applicable only in 8 districts and 21 Police Station areas in 5 other districts.

The security situation in the North Eastern States has seen significant improvement since 2014. Compared to 2014, there has been 71% reduction in insurgency incidents, 60% decrease in the number of Security Forces personnel deaths and 82% decrease in civilian fatalities in 2023.