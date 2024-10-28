Significant progress achieved by Ministry of Women and Child Development under Special Campaign 4.0

Ministry of Women and Child Development, including all Autonomous Bodies under its administrative control, has initiated efforts and prepared action plans to implement Special Campaign 4.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from 2nd October – 31st October, 2024, on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in the preceding 3 years.

The identification of targets such as Cleanliness Campaign sites, Planning for Space management and beautification of offices, identifying Scrap and redundant items and their disposal procedure as per GFR, pending references from MP’s, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references (Cabinet Notes), PMO, Parliamentary Assurances pending for more than 3 months, Public Grievances and Appeals (CPGRAMS as well as grievances received from other sources), Record Management including review of files/recording and weeding of files/closing of e-files, have been completed during the preparatory phase of the campaign and uploaded on the Special Campaign 4.0 portal.

During the ongoing Implementation Phase of the Campaign (2nd October-31st October, 2024), the Ministry is making concerted efforts for disposal of identified targets. The status of disposal of targets under various categories as on 24.10.2024 is detailed below –

MP References – 24, State Govt. References – 7, Public Grievances – 1077, Public Grievance Appeals – 80, Parliamentary Assurance – 1, Physical Files weeded out – 1690, E-Files closed – 852, Cleanliness Campaigns Conducted – 29,727, Space Freed – 3,72,918 sq. ft., Revenue Earned – Rs.1,77,330/-

Weekly meetings are being convened by Shri Gyanesh Bharti, Additional Secretary & Nodal officer, Special Campaign 4.0 of the Ministry with Divisions and autonomous bodies to review the status of disposal of pending references and cleanliness activities being undertaken during the implementation phase of Special Campaign 4.0.

Some of the following best practices have been adopted under Special Campaign 4.0 :

One Stop Centre functionaries in Indore have collaborated with students to create awareness on cleanliness through nukkad nataks.

One Stop Centre, South Garo Hills, Meghalaya organized a Sapling Plantation Drive at the construction site of the OSC office.

To foster awareness about cleanliness, menstrual hygiene, and personal empowerment, Cleanliness and Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Session was organised by One Stop Centre at Buxar Training Center, Bihar

“Making the Best out of Waste” activity was conducted with the children at Child Care Institution, Palaash, Anantnag, thereby encouraging creativity amongst the children to make useful items from recycled materials. Through this activity, they not only learned valuable lessons about recycling and reusing waste materials but also developed their artistic skills and imagination, all while contributing to the cleanliness and beautification of CCI.

To foster awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness, a Hand Sanitization activity was organized at ‘Snehalaya’ – A Government-run children’s home located at Zari, Moti Daman.