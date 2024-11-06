Significant progress achieved by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation under Special Campaign 4.0

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, including its Autonomous Body under its administrative control, has initiated efforts and prepared action plans to implement Special Campaign 4.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from 2nd October – 31st October, 2024, on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in the preceding 3 years.

The identification of targets such as Cleanliness Campaign sites, Planning for Space management and beautification of offices, identifying Scrap and redundant items and their disposal procedure as per GFR, pending references from MP’s, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references (Cabinet Notes), PMO, Parliamentary Assurances pending for more than 3 months, Public Grievances and Appeals (CPGRAMS as well as grievances received from other sources), Record Management including review of files/recording and weeding of files/closing of e-files, have been completed during the preparatory phase of the campaign and uploaded on the Special Campaign 4.0 portal.

During the ongoing Implementation Phase of the Campaign (2nd October-31st October, 2024), the Ministry made concerted efforts for disposal of identified targets. The status of disposal of targets under various categories as on 05.11.2024 is detailed below –

Public Grievances – 10, Public Grievance Appeals – 1, Physical Files reviewed – 7102, E-Files reviewed – 933, Cleanliness Campaigns Conducted – 151, Revenue Earned – Rs.6,36,537/-

Some of the following best practices have been adopted under Special Campaign 4.0 :

During the Special Campaign 4.0, significant efforts were made to enhance the overall environment and facilities of the K.L. Bhawan campus. The renovation and cleanliness of the park transformed it into a more inviting space for relaxation and recreation. Upgrading the parking area with improved accessibility ensuring a smoother experience for visitors. Additionally, beautification projects for the exteriors added aesthetic appeal, creating a more welcoming atmosphere. These initiatives not only fostered a cleaner, more attractive campus but also reflected a maintaining a vibrant space for all.

National Statistical Systems Training Academy (NSSTA), in collaboration with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), organized a health check-up where more than 200 people, especially security guards and sanitation workers, participated, and their health check-ups were carried out.

Plantation of Saplings at Park of KL Bhawan by senior officers of MoSPI.

To aware and sensitize the officials to maintain cleanliness within office premises as well as their respective residence and locality.

To monitor the cleanliness in the office under the supervision of the senior officer.

Encouraging paperless office i.e. use of E-Office

Use of E-mail in place of letters.

Arrangement of Almirahs, Furniture etc. at suitable places to make more

space.