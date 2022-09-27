Significant increase in vacancies on the NCS portal

New Delhi : The National Career Service (NCS) portal of the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE), Government of India was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in July 2015. NCS portal is a job platform providing a variety of employment services aimed at helping qualified jobseekers to connect with potential employers for finding suitable employment. NCS also enhances the candidates’ personality through Career counselling, vocational guidance, and career skill training.

As of 26th September 2022, the active vacancies on the NCS portal reached an all-time high of 4,82,264 spanning across diverse sectors indicating a boost in employment in the country. The previous all-time high active vacancies were 3,20,917 which were recorded in June, 2019. The top 5 contributing sectors being- Finance & Insurance, Operations & Support, Hotel/Food Service & Catering, Health Sector and IT & Communication. The cumulative number of vacancies mobilized over the NCS portal since inception is more than 1.09 Crore.

Financial Year 2022-23 also witnessed a surge in the number of shortlisted candidates from the NCS Portal. The Shortlisted count for candidates between April 2021 to September 2021 was 1,90,335. While from 1st April 2022 till 26th September 2022 the count has already crossed the mark of 25 lakhs.

In line with the Budgetary Announcement 2022-23 by the Hon’ble Finance Minister; the NCS portal now has API-based integration with eShram that facilitates unorganized workers to register on the NCS portal as jobseekers and UDYAM portal for the registration of UDYAM registered MSMEs to easily register as employers on the NCS Portal to post their vacancies. NCS already has integration with Skill India Portal (SIP) for registration of Certified skilled candidates of SIP as jobseekers on the NCS portal. The linkage between the NCS and UDYAM Portals has led to an overwhelming registration of more than 39,000 MSMEs on NCS portal, till date. Total eShram registrants who have registered on NCS portal are 9.72 lakh. Further, a total of 41.52 lakh certificate data of PMKVY (Skill India Portal) has been shared with NCS portal.