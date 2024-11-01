Significant Achievements made under Special Campaign 4.0 in Department of Health and Family Welfare

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) launched Special Campaign 4.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2024, aimed at institutionalizing cleanliness (Swachhata) and reducing pending tasks across its headquarters, central government hospitals, attached offices, subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, and CPSUs nationwide.

Under the leadership of Union Health Secretary Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, the campaign’s implementation was regularly reviewed to ensure efficiency and meet established targets.

Key achievements during the campaign include the disposition of 25 references from Members of Parliament, 3 Parliamentary assurances, 5,160 public grievances, and 595 associated appeals, as well as the simplification of 45 rules and processes. Additionally, 52,665 physical files were reviewed, resulting in the weeding out of 31,659 files, and 12,428 e-files were reviewed, with 10,174 closed. The campaign also saw the conduct of 1,433 cleanliness campaigns across various offices, freeing up 40,742 sq. ft. of office space, and generating revenue amounting to ₹18,63,356 from the sale of scrap materials and e-waste. These activities reflect DoHFW’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and promoting a culture of cleanliness within its institutions.

The progress of implementation phase of the campaign was uploaded daily on SCDPM portal (https://scdpm.nic.in) of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG). Social media updates, PIB Statements and Best Practices were also uploaded on the portal by showcasing the progress in the campaign.

Few highlights are as follows:

On 16th October, 2024, Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) along with Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary reviewed the activities undertaken by DoHFW in ‘Special Campaign 4.0

Training of Safai Mitras on ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ module on iGOT Platform was conducted on 23rd October, 2024 (chaired by Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary) as a part of the Karmayogi Saptah (National Learning Week) and Special Campaign 4.0

During Special Campaign 4.0, ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ module was completed by more than 11,500 employees including officers on iGOT platform and more than 7,500 Safai Mitras in physical mode

AIIMS, Jodhpur transforming plastic containers into planters which aims to minimize environmental impact of plastic while encouraging a culture of creativity and responsibility among staff

Before After

Conversion of discarded chairs into functiona/ attractive benches and signage stands at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal to encourage upcycling

DoHFW remain committed to the goals of Special Campaign 4.0 and will continue to contribute actively in the activities of the campaign even after the campaign ended on 31st October, 2024. It has been emphasised that with the combined efforts of all, lasting improvements in cleanliness and governance can be achieved.