Sign Language Day will be celebrated tomorrow by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

New Delhi : Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), New Delhi under the aegis of DEPwD (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India will be celebrating Sign Language Day-2022 on 23rd September 2022 at C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.

Ever since the United Nations declared 23rd September as the International Day of Sign Languages, the ISLRTC celebrates it every year on 23rd September. This year National Implementation Committee (NIC) chaired by Home Minister inter-alia approved the event – “Sign Language Day” on 23rd Sep, 2022 to be conducted and celebrated by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment” (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities), under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration. On the occasion of this milestone celebration, all the NIs under DEPwD/CRCs/RCs/Associated NGOs/Deaf Schools have been advised to conduct various activities to celebrate Sign Language Day within and outside their respective organizations to have maximum public outreach (maximum Jan Bhagidhari). DEPwD and ISLRTC are making all the possible efforts to bring more citizens, stakeholders, service providing agencies, Deaf schools, NGOs, activists, Deaf leaders, educators, researchers etc. together into the fold of the Sign Language Day in order to create positive awareness about Indian Sign Language among all sections of our society.

As per the plan of action, approximately 3,200 organizations/ institutions have been roped in for celebrating Sign Language Day-2022 under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The objective of the Sign Language Day celebration at large scale is to sensitize the general public about the importance of Indian sign languages, and the information and communication accessibility for persons with hearing disabilities. Sign language not only plays an important role in educating people, but also is vital in creating employment and vocational training for persons with hearing disabilities.

The theme of this year Sign Language Day-2022 is “Sign Languages Unite us”. As per WFD, on this Day, together we sign onto a declaration of support for sign languages as an essential human right for deaf people, and sign for human rights! On this day, collective efforts of deaf communities, governments, and civil society representatives are made to recognize and promote the different national sign languages around the world.

Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Km. Pratima Bhoumik will be the Chief Guest and Minister of State for Ministry of Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi will be the Guest of Honour. Sh. Rajesh Aggrawal, Secretary, DEPwD, and Sh. Rajesh Yadav, Joint Secretary, DEPwD & Director, ISLRTC, and Sh. A.S. Narayanan, President, National Association of Deaf will also grace the occasion.During the programme, the following materials will be launched:

Launch of Indian Sign Language Dictionary App: ISLRTC launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (ISL Dictionary) on 17 February 2021. This dictionary is being used by deaf people, special teachers, parents of deaf children, linguists, researchers, interpreters etc. and its popularity is increasing day by day. Now to make this ISL dictionary easily available and more accessible, ISLRTC entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT), Kerala for the development of the Indian Sign Language Dictionary APP, which resulted in the creation of an APP known as Sign Learn which will be launched during the programme.|

Launch of e-content of NCERT Class 6 books in Indian Sign Language jointly developed by ISLRTC and NCERT: ISLRTC signed an MoU with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on 06th October, 2020 for converting NCERT textbooks from Class I to XII into Indian Sign Language (digital format) to make the textbooks accessible to children with hearing disabilities. This year class VI of NCERT textbooks has been completed and e-Content in ISL thereof will be launched during the programme.

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre has converted selected book of National Book Trust’s on Veergatha series in ISL. During the programme, e-content in Indian Sign Language thereof will also be launched.

With the joint effort of ISLRTC and NCERT, a total of 500 academic words have been developed in Indian Sign Language. These academic words have been selected from NCERT textbooks. Educational terms in Indian sign language have been developed by deaf experts and whose validity has also been established by the deaf community. These 500 academic words are words used at the secondary level, which are often used in history, science, political science, mathematics. During the programme, 500 new Academics Terms of Indian Sign Language will also be launched.

The Centre conducted 5th Indian Sign Language Competition, 2022 – a national-level competition held for students with hearing disabilities and interpreters. The students have showcased their creativity and knowledge by participating in the competition. All the winners of the 5th ISL competition will be distributed trophy and certificate during the programme.