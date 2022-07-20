Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Two gangsters killed in four-hour long encounter with Punjab police in Amritsar

Chandigarh: In Punjab, two gangsters were today killed in an encounter with the State Police in Bhakna village of Amritsar. According to reports, the gangsters opened fire on the Police team when Policemen cordoned their hideout, an old house outside village. In the approximately four-hour-long encounter, three Policemen were also injured.

Additional Director General of Police Pramod Bhan, who was present in Bhakna village, has confirmed the killing of two gangsters identified as Jagroop Roopa and Mannu Kussa. They were involved in the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He said, the Police has recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pistol, and a bag from their hideout. He said that the injured Policemen are out of danger.