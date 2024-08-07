Siddesh Sawant triumphs in Race 2 of Round 3 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai

Chennai: After witnessing an action-packed Race 1 yesterday, the young riders of Honda Racing India displayed an adrenaline-pumping performance in Race 2 of Round 3 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at Madras International Circuit (MIC, previously known as Madras Motor Race Track) today in Chennai.

With engines revving and hearts racing, young riders displayed their racing prowess on the racetrack today. Race 2 was an amalgamation of action and excitement showcased by Siddesh Sawant, the 22 year old from Kolhapur emerging as the undisputed leader of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category. He displayed his best skills on the track today and secured the first position with a total race time of 15:11.679 for 8 laps. He executed strategic maneuvers overtaking the other riders with precision, skill, and perfect timing.

Following closely was Savion Sabu, the 16 year old from Bangalore. From the start of the race, he displayed a strategic approach, pushing his limits and challenging his competitors with every lap. His aggressive racing style, combined with his strategic mind, made him secure the second position with a total race time of 15:14.661.

Finishing at third position was Beedani Rajender, the 19 year old from Hyderabad. His ability to maintain a high pace while strategically overtaking competitors demonstrated his understanding of race dynamics. He completed the 8-lap race with a total time of 15:25.784.

Unfortunately, four riders Mohsin Paramban, Prakash Kamat, Shyam Shundar and Rakshitha S Dave could not finish the race.