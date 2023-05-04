Shyam Steel organizes a meet & greet session for its channel partners with Lucknow Super Giants of the Indian Premier League

Mumbai : Shyam Steel, one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars, hosted a meet and greet session for its Channel Partners with prominent players of the Lucknow SuperGiants team like Ravi Bishnoi, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya and Avesh Khan. The brand ‘Shyam Steel’ is associated with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants as the principal sponsor. The meet and greet event was hosted in Centrum Hotel, Lucknow and saw the presence of around 100-150 dealers and delegates from Uttar Pradesh. The gathering also saw the presence of Vikram Sathaye, humourist and cricket comedian who was invited to engage with the audience and the players.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said, “Our channel partners has always been one of the biggest stakeholders for us at Shyam Steel and this event is a small gesture to showcase their value in our ecosystem. It gives me immense pleasure to have engaged with our partners and we are looking forward to a consolidated partnership for the several years to come.”

The event is an extension to Shyam Steel’s attempt in boosting the Channel Partner presence in Uttar Pradesh which is a key market for the brand as it serves as a gateway to the North Indian markets, The partnership with Lucknow Super Giants will help the brand Shyam Steel to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching IPL across India and abroad. The brand has also planned a series of activations across digital and traditional platforms to grow stakeholder engagement and brand recall.

Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Lucknow Super Giants team sports the Shyam Steel logo on the back of the official match day jersey. The logo is prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise.

Shyam Steel with an annual turnover of Rs 5000 crores is now on a steady expansion mode. The Company, an integral partner of building new India, is committed to meaningfully contribute to the realisation of the target of 300 million tonnes steel production by 2030-31. The brand is associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company in addition to having Sonu Sood as its Build India Brand Ambassadors. The company has also recently launched the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app to provide consumers with hassle-free purchase of TMT bars and to boost the sales of their dealer distributor network.