Shyam Steel launches their new TVC Campaign featuring Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh

Bhubaneswar : Shyam Steel, one of leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars, launched their new TVC featuring Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh. The new TVC is a continuation of their “Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai” campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that winning is just the start of your journey and your dreams are achieved through a perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars. The TVC has been created by Roadshow Films Private Limited and directed by Aritra Sen and Sourya Deb.

Through this TVC launch, Shyam Steel, represents strength, flexibility, and faith of the masses with the thought process that steel is just an offering but building the nation is the larger goal. Roping in Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh, known for their achievement in the Tokyo Olympics, enhances the brand message. The passion, grit and determination shown by them resonates as strong and flexible as steel. Their journeys are epitomes of perseverance, strength and determination, which are also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC campaign reflects on this thought process that winning is the start of the journey and it’s the correct balance of strength and flexibility which gives you an edge to achieve your dreams.

The TVC Campaign showcases Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh preparing for their next competition and strengthening themselves further to perform better than their next challengers. The dream to win their game is achieved by having the perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT Bars. Through this TVC Shyam Steel India drives across the message that winning is just the beginning of the journey whereas building the nation is the larger goal.

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said “The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand. The TVC reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Lovlina and Manpreet’s grit and determination to overcome every obstacle and achieve their dreams. We at Shyam Steel aim to build the nation by assisting people in building their dreams. Through this campaign we are looking to establish a deeper connect with our target audience.”

On associating with Shyam Steel on the TVC, Lovlina Borgohain said “It was a wonderful experience working with Shyam Steel. Through this TVC we look forward to connect with the audience and establish their brand philosophy.”

On associating with Shyam Steel on the TVC, Manpreet Singh said “I would like to extend my gratitude to Shyam Steel for onboarding me to be a part of their TVC. I am confident that this TVC would inspire people to pursue their dreams no matter what obstacles are ahead.”

“It has indeed been a matter of pride to collaborate with Shyam Steel on this project. Both Manpreet and Lovlina have been delightful to work with. They have amazed us with their performance in the Tokyo Olympics. And they are indeed personalities to draw inspiration from even in real life. It has been a very special experience for both me and my team”, said Mr Aritra Sen, Director of the TVC

Shyam Steel will be undertaking a 360-degree approach in promoting the campaign which will be led by the digital platform. The TVC will be showcased in News and GEC channels followed by Outdoor and Print campaign to sustain the communication until this financial year.