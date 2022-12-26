Shyam Steel launches its new TVC Campaign featuring Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Mumbai : Shyam Steel one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars launched its new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s “Hamesha Ke Liye Strong” campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that strong bond of relationship is achieved through a perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars. The TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the production house is Cornerstone. The TVC is directed by Abhishek Burman.

The balance of strength and flexibility keeps the foundation of the relationship strong which is also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC reflects on this thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility which keeps your home strong forever. This is the third TVC in line with the Hamesha Ke Liye Strong Campaign.

The TVC Campaign showcases Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying a winter evening. To provide comfort to Anushka in this chilling weather, Virat offers his jacket to her but when Anushka sees Virat shivering too they both decide to share the jacket. This signifies the flexibility and understanding between the couple that strengthens the foundation of a relationship. Similarly, when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars, such houses are more sustainable and have a strong foundation.

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said ” The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The relationship we share with our closed one at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The previous TVC’s were also very well received by the audience and the star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help us to establish a strong connect amongst our target group

The film narrates the story of simple everyday situations to highlight how flexibility in relationships keep the bond strong over years. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add their own charm and star power that helps to connect with the audience till the last mile.” said Ms Sreeparna Gupta of Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The TVC campaign will be promoted through a 360-degree approach. The TVC will be showcased in Digital platforms along with in News, Sports, Entertainment and GEC channels in TV and cinema halls. This will be followed by outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication until the current financial year.

Link to the film: (10) Shyam Steel India | Grand Launch | Hindi | Virushka | #FlexiStrong – YouTube