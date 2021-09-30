Shyam Steel donates E – Rickshaws to support the livelihood of marginalized community in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Shyam Steel, one of leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars today donated eight e-rickshaws to the marginalized community in Odisha. The e-rickshaw donation drive is a part of their ongoing campaign ‘Khud Kamao Ghar Chalao’ which aims to support the livelihood of communities affected due to the pandemic. The e-rickshaws were handed over to the eight recipients Jeeram Baa, Sudhir Baa, Budheshwar Rout, Bijay Jeena, Sunil Singh, Kalpatarya Raut, Prabhat Kumar Pradhan and Rabindra Bal.

“Community development is the essential backbone in upliftment of our country. Due to the pandemic, people’s lives were totally disrupted, and we need to support them on a long-term basis to bring normalcy. Our major focus would be to bring a positive impact amongst the special communities. The road ahead is difficult, but we are determined to overcome every obstacle to create a positive impact in the society” said Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel.

As a brand philosophy Shyam Steel believes in giving back to the community. During the pandemic they have distributed oxygen concentrators in Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and has also contributed to the Chief minister’s relief fund in Assam. The group has also donated relief materials to the communities affected by Yaas Cyclone. Shyam Steel has always put forward and contributed towards various corporate social responsibilities for social development which have social, economic, and environmental impacts.

As a part of the ‘Khud Kamao Ghar Chalao’ campaign Shyam Steel has distributed e-rickshaws Pan India including key states like Punjab, Assam and Bihar. The company endeavours to make a positive contribution especially to the special communities by supporting a range of socio-economic, educational and health initiatives and also implementing sustainable social development projects.

The company has also launched Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app to provide consumers hassle-free purchase of TMT bars and to boost the sales of their dealer distributor network. Shyam Steel with an annual turnover of Rs 3,000 crores is now on a steady expansion mode braving the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic