Shubhapallaba released its 2nd edition of Sishuraija on Utkala Dibasa

Bhadrak : On this auspicious occasion of Utkala Dibasa, Shubhapallaba has inaugurated the 2nd of Sishuraija Magazine through an online meeting on Google Meet. The founder Sangram Keshari Senapati, editor Pallavi Pujapanda, graphic designer Sambeet Das, writer Supriya Panda have joined the meeting and discussed about the future of the magazine.

The 1st edition of Sishuraija has been released on the Mother Language Day in 2021 and the 2nd edition has released today in which Odia stories and poems are published for children. Apart from that, some hand painted arts by some children also published in this edition. The magazine is now available on Shubhapallaba Store, Google Books, and issue.com to read for free of cost.