Shubham of Indore celebrated birthday by planting saplings with CM Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with DG News Channel Editor Sachin Mishra and Shubham Vijayvargiya, who arrived from Indore on the occasion of his birthday, planted saplings in the Smart City Garden. CM Shri Chouhan greeted him on birthday and administered him pledge to plant saplings every year on his birthday and other auspicious occasions of life. CM Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Khirni, Pithodia and Mulberry (Shahtoot).

Shri Shubham Vijayvargiya is a Social Media Influencer. He wanted to celebrate his birthday by planting saplings with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. On receiving the consent, Shri Vijayvargiya came from Indore to Bhopal for plantation. His wife Smt. Aarti Vijayvargiya was also with him. Shri Harish Mishra, Smt. Rama Mishra, Smt. Anamika, Shri Santosh Aswani and Shri Vinay also participated in the plantation.