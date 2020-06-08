Shriram Bioseed Genetics launched Hybrid Tomato

Hyderabad: Shriram Bioseed Genetics, a unit of DCM Shriram Ltd – one of India’s leading conglomerates, today announced the launch of a new generation long shelf life & high yielding variety HYBRID TOMATO – BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 at Hyderabad. Almost close to 250 progressive farmers, nursery growers & leading distributors from Kaddapa, Chitoor, Rangareddy, Anantpur, Kolar, Bangalore and Chickbalapore joined the VIRTUAL LAUNCH of BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4.

BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 is developed by Shriram Bioseed Genetics (A Division of DCM Shriram Limited) based in Hyderabad. Shriram Bioseed Genetics has already launched excellent products in the square round segment (Bioseed 2182, 2071, VEER) in Tomato in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh & Gujarat last year where the product is in high demand.

Bioseed research is actively working with new technology especially in crops like Tomato, Okra and Hot Pepper where farmers will benefit with high yield & now newly launched product in TOMATO like BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 will definitely help in increasing the income for Tomato growers. The product characteristics include Flexible Harvesting, Long Shelf life, high yield, excellent rejuvenation, excellent fruit colour, and uniformity & size retention capacity-which are imperative requirements for Tomato growers.

During the year 2019-20, Shriram Bioseed Genetics conducted large scale trials of Tomato BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 in Andhra Pradesh,Telangana,Karnataka,Tamil Nadu & Madhya Pradesh state which has high potential for Tomato Cultivation Farmers who used the product during the trials also shared their success stories with BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 with the participants during the launch event. A few farmers who have used BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 for trial in their fields compared the output vis a vis that generated by another leading hybrid seed. They expressed that they received better yield and price in the market from the product by Shriram Bioseed Genetics’ BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4. They claimed that this was due to Flexible Harvesting, Long Shelf life high yield, high disease tolerance, fruit firmness and uniform tomato size till 12-15 harvesting. The farmers also shared that they were extremely happy with the output generated by BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4.

Progressive tomato grower, Mr. Y.Rangareddy (Mobile number – 77018279661) from Village Laxmareddyguda, District Rangareddy had cultivalted 6500 seedlings of Tomato Bioseed Flexi Harvest 4 during June 2019 and cultivated same qty seedlings of leading competitor hybrid along with Flexi Harvest 4. Mr Y Rangareddy got 100 boxes more than the leading hybrid i.e. 2500Kgs of more yield from Flexi Harvest 4 and whenever he sold the produce in market he always fetch Rs.50/box more price than other leading hybrid. Mainly, he had observed special features/qualities in Flexi Harvest-4 like keeping quality/ firmness remains for minimum 12-15 days even at complete red stage which is almost 8-10 days more than other leading hybrid. Beside this he has observed better disease tolerance in Bioseed Flexi harvest 4

Other progressive farmer from Chitoor district, Mr Krishna Reddy (Mobile number – 7569106601) had also taken trial of Boseed Flexi Harvest 4 last year. He has observed that this hybrid is unique as he had kept the tomato fruits on plant for 10-11 days and there was no damage to the fruits at all as fruits were totally firm. He got more number of picking & yield in comparison to other check hybrids.

All the other farmers who had taken trails last year explained to participants the main characters & agronomy to be adopted for BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4, usage of fertilisers, nutrition and pest management to reap more profits from BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4. The unique selling points of the product BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 is as under –

BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 gives flexibility in harvesting, protection from price fluctuation, high profits with high yield to farmers because also has potential to provide more number of harvestings than other hybrids.

BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 has more fruit weight and produces more number of fruits per plant which automatically gives higher yield and more profit to farmers

BIOSEED FLEXI HARVEST 4 has good rejuvenation habit so if farmer maintains the crop properly, it will continue for long period and the farmer can get more money with less investment.

Related

comments