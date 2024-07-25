Shripad Yesso Naik holds a stakeholder meeting with renewable industry associations

Minister of State for Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, held a meeting with representatives from renewable industry associations including the All-Indian Solar Industries association today.

The meeting focused on discussions around the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and other incentives to promote Indian manufacturing in the renewable energy sector.

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik assured the industry associations of full support from the MNRE, emphasizing the government’s commitment to accelerating India’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Secretary, MNRE, Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, was also present at the meeting. He reiterated the Ministry’s dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the renewable energy industry.

The meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders, aiming to drive India’s ambitions in the global renewable energy landscape.