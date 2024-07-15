Shri Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today. “Team MEA extends a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Misri and wishes him a successful tenure ahead,” tweeted MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

He takes over the mantle from Vinay Kwatra today (July 15). This announcement was made by the government last week, taking some by surprise given the unique aspects of Misri’s career and expertise.

Born in Srinagar on November 7, 1964, Misri pursued his higher education in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi, and subsequently earned an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur. His career trajectory has seen him hold numerous significant positions.

He has served as the private secretary to three prime ministers: Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi, showcasing his adaptability and trust within the highest echelons of Indian politics.

As India looks to redefine its relations with China, having a foreign secretary with specialised knowledge in the affairs of its northern burly neighbour could be advantageous. During his ambassadorship in China, Misri dealt with the intricacies of India-China relations firsthand, an experience that will be invaluable in his new role.

Misri is an accomplished diplomat with a career spanning over three decades in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), having joined in 1989. He was an under secretary in the MEA during IK Gujral’s government in the mid-1990s.

During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Misri served as first an under secretary and then as a deputy secretary for the Pakistan Desk in the MEA from April 1998 to August 2000 — through the Kargil War.