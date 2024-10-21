Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, 1993-batch IAS officer (AGMUT cadre) assumes charge as Coal Secretary

Shri Vikram Dev Dutt assumed the charge as the Secretary of the Ministry of Coal today. A 1993-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Shri Dutt previously served as the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

He succeeds Shri VL Kantha Rao, who currently serves as the Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and holds additional charge of the Ministry of Coal. Prior to Shri Rao, Shri Amrit Lal Meena served as the Secretary of the Ministry of Coal.