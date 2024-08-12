Shri Jagannath Mandir Organises Health Camp To Sensitise Citizens About Preventive Healthcare Solutions In Collaboration With ‘Illness To Wellness’

Two-day camp held at Shri Jagannath Mandir, Thyagraj Nagar

Camp witnesses participation of devotees from all strata of society

New Delhi : Seeking to spread awareness about the need to detect potential health issues at an early stage, Shri Jagannath Mandir, Thyagraj Nagar, New Delhi, in collaboration with the ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign, a national initiative promoting healthy living, and Yolohealth, a healthcare technology company, conducted a two-day health camp for devotees. The camp was held at the Mandir complex on August 9 and August 10, 2024.

At the camp, over 210 people were tested across 22 parameters, which included blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI checks, and many other invasive and non-invasive tests. Through the proactive approach of preventive health testing, these individuals are given an opportunity to take control of their lifestyles and prevent further complications.

The health check-up event held at Shri Jagannath Mandir marked yet another event in a series of highly successful camps undertaken through the collaborative efforts of Illness to Wellness and Yolohealth. This initiative was launched on March 28, 2024, and since then, the campaign has swiftly gained traction, with eight camps being held over the past four months. Preceding this event, health camps were held at prominent locations, including Janpath, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Birla Mandir, Aggarwal Digambar Jain Mandir in Connaught Place, Priority Health Care in Green Park, Shri Sai Bhakta Samaj and Guru Harkrishan Public School in Vasant Vihar.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “The Illness to Wellness campaign continues to make a meaningful impact through these health camps. In a relatively short period of time, we have been able to reach out to a significant number of people in religious establishments, schools, marketplaces and much more with the objective of generating awareness on a host of health parameters, enabling our citizens to take charge of their health and prevent possible complications. I am certain that such initiatives will contribute towards creating a healthier society, and thereby, a more productive nation.”

Mr. KD Biswal, General Secretary, Shri Jagannath Mandir, Thyagraj Nagar, New Delhi, said, “In today’s age, it is extremely important for individuals to get themselves screened regularly for potential health issues. The two-day health camp benefitted devotees who would have otherwise overlooked the need to get themselves tested. We are delighted with the response we have received for this health camp and are planning to conduct more initiatives of this nature in future.”

In the camp, Yolohealth used its trademark product HealthATM to show how technology has evolved in delivering accurate health assessment reports. These HealthATM machines are designed to offer primary and preventive healthcare services with the goal of ensuring easy public access. It is an aggregation of US FDA/EU certified IoT-enabled medical devices combined with Yolohealth’s proprietary HIPPA compliant software backend and cloud-centric platform supporting tele-medicine facility. This pioneering endeavour enabled individuals to take stock of their health and make well-informed health decisions.

The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign was launched in 2014 and remains committed to promoting health and well-being through empowering, educating, collaborating and adopting of sustainable health practices. Over the years, it has aimed to maximise outreach and impact, from organising camps and awareness campaigns to holding regular webinars on key health topics and developments- with the clear purpose of raising awareness and providing motivation and remedies.