Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Issues Notices to 19 Quarry Leaseholders for Excess Mining

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) issued show cause notices to 19 leaseholders of stone quarries in Khordha for excess mining. This includes 17 construction stone and 2 laterite stone quarries. Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee issued the notices under the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, requiring leaseholders to pay royalties, incidental charges, and penalties within seven days. They must also explain the violations. Failure to comply could lead to contract cancellation. Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan criticized the previous government for neglecting the temple’s property and pledged action to protect it.