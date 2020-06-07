Shramik Special Trains completed 200 journeys bringing home more than 3 lakh Odia, stranded outside Odisha due to COVID-19 lockdown

Bhubaneswar: Shramik Special Trains have completed 200 journeys bringing home more than 3 lakh Odia brothers and sisters, stranded outside Odisha due to COVID-19 lockdown. With coordinated effort and planning, the returnees are screened for symptoms, provided food and sent to their districts to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Odia brothers and sisters are returning to Odisha every day since 3rd May. 2247 Odia people have returned to Odisha today. So far 5,07,093 Odias have returned to Odisha. Returnees are coming by train/bus and other vehicles.

Related

comments