Shramik Special train carrying 200 Odia migrants from #Tirupur of #TamilNadu reaches #Odisha’s #Rayagada

Rayagada : A Shramik Special train carrying 200 Odia migrants from Tirupur of Tamil Nadu reaches Rayagada railway station. Most passengers are residents of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Koraput & Nabarangpur. Section 144 imposed in & around railway station area to prevent spread of #Covid19.

District administration has imposed section 144 in Rayagada town in view of the scheduled return of around 200 Odia migrants by train from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu; the prohibitory order will be in force till 2 PM today .

