Shrachi launches its made-in-India power tiller “Shrachi Virat 13HP”

Bhubaneswar: BTL EPC LTD (ShrachiAgrimech),one of the most players in power tiller, weeder and allied industry to develop strong brand presence and market reach across the country is excited to announce the launch of its brand new made-in-India power tiller – Shrachi Virat 13HP. The tiller was inaugurated at Krushi Odisha by Chief Guest Er.Bhagban Soren, Development Engineer (OFMRDC) in presence of Mr Ravi Todi (MD) and Mr Sumit Jalan (Business Head).

Shrachi Virat 13HP is a superior power tiller, manufactured with precision and care in India. Powered by 13HP diesel engine, this tiller has an attractive look with bright dual headlights. This tiller comes with optional seat for the farmers. Shrachi Virat has robust built quality and can work in dry as well as wet land and is very suitable for farming of crops like paddy, wheat, sugarcane, cotton and horticulture plants like coconut, guava, mango etc. This tiller is light weight and fuel efficient. Suitable for general farming as well as inter-cultivation.

Mr. Ravi Todi, MD, BTL EPC LTD on the auspicious inauguration, said that it is indeed a great pleasure to successfully launch Shrachi Virat 13HP, a made-in-India tiller, built with precision for best performance, and will surely give our farmers a superior option in the tiller market and will go a long way in doubling farmer income and farm power availability in our country in the coming future.