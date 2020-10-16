Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha topped NEET 2020 examination

Bhubaneswar: Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha has topped NEET 2020 examination, results of which were published today. Shoyeb has scored a perfect 720/720.

Students can see their results online at http://ntaneet.nic.in.

The NEET re-exam held on October 14 following the Supreme Court’s order.

The candidates need to secure a minimum 50th percentile in NEET to qualify for MBBS/BSD courses. For those from the reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

NEET cut-off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure in the entrance exam to become eligible to apply for admission into MBBS/BDS courses. The cut-off changes every year depending on factors such as the difficulty level of the NEET exam, number of aspirants appearing for the exam, availability of seats, etc. and it also vary category wise.

