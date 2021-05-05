ShortsTV expands its reach in Asia, enters Nepal in partnership with DishHome & SimTV

Mumbai : After successfully establishing its network across India, ShortsTV, the first and only global channel dedicated to short films, enters into Nepal in partnership with the leading DTH platform DishHome and the cable TV operator SimTV. With this partnership, ShortsTV becomes the first ever curated platform for short stories and films in Nepal, providing over 900 hours of unconventional and captivating short format stories.

The service will be available to all subscribers as part of the Basic Pack and will feature a promising line-up of 4000+ premium titles, including the best of Oscars, BAFTA & Cannes along with popular Indian Short films. Subscribers can look forward to an exciting mix of award winning and nominated short films covering a variety of genres including comedy, drama, thriller, mystery, crime and adventure amongst others in specially curated one-hour programming blocks. This premium offering will be available to subscribers as a linear channel on their television and the buddy mobile app of DishHome.

Commenting on the launch, Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive, ShortsTV said, “We are thrilled to enter Nepal with the leading distribution providers in the country – DishHome and SimTV and are confident that ShortsTV will be a huge success among the millennial audience and those who love movies. As viewing habits evolve, & time being a rare commodity, viewers are preferring complete storytelling in a short dose. As such, short films have seen a huge surge in popularity across the globe including in India. We are introducing our choicest shorts to the Nepal market and are ramping up the regional content on our platform. We are on a quest to further strengthen our presence in Asia and the entry into Nepal marks the second country in our Asian portfolio.”

Sharing his thoughts on the expansion, Tarun Sawhney, President – Asia, ShortsTV said, “With the recent digitization and boom in content consumption, storytelling has transcended language and geographical barriers and found audiences among people who truly appreciate good cinema. The same goes for short films. With the expansion of ShortsTV, we are introducing the world’s largest library of high-quality curated shorts to one country at a time and we are sure of the success that awaits shortbusters with our every next step.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjay Raj Bhandary, CEO, DishHome said, “Today’s discerning viewer is constantly on the lookout for newer entertainment options and with our recent partnership with ShortsTV, we open doors to the best of short format entertainment from across the globe to our subscribers.”

ShortsTV’ s library of short films includes international finds like Skin, Bear Story, Friend request pending, Henry, Inseparable, Shackled, The Voorman Problem, Swimsuit 46 and others. It also includes some of the most popular Indian short films starring Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Rajkumar Rao, Nasseruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff such as Chutney, Ahalya, Shunyata, Devi, Rogan Josh, Zahida, Carbon, Uss Din among others.

In tandem with its vision of providing quality short format entertainment to cinephile’s across the globe, ShortsTV is already available in over 100 million homes across the US, India, Latin America, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Eastern Europe. In India, ShortsTV is available as a value-added service across all leading DTH platforms including Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2H and Airtel Digital TV. ShortsTV has also forayed into OTT streaming with its recent partnership with Airtel Xstream App.