Shops in #Chhattisgarh will open six days a week with proper measures and precautions : CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: In the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel at his residence today, post-lockdown measures to prevent COVID-19 and strategy to resume economic activities in the state were discussed in detail. The meeting was attended by all the ministers and senior officials of the state government. In the meeting, employment opportunities for migrant labourers and relief measures for various sections of society were discussed in detail. Keeping in view the problems arising, Tehsildars have been authorized to give permission for organizing wedding functions. The process of permission has been made simpler and easier. No relaxation will be provided in red zones and containtment areas. As per Government of India’s guidelines, restriction on malls, cinema halls, political meetings, social events will remain effective as before.

In the meeting, it was decided that the shops will be allowed to open six days a week, and taking precuations including physical distancing will remain compulsory as before. Opening shops six day a week will help in preventing crowding at one place. Resumption of commercial-economic activities will also help in reviving economy and providing employment. In the meeting, the idea of restarting maximum number of industries in the state was deliberated upon. Post-lockdown, 1371 factories in the state have started functioning again. Nearly one lakh three thousnad labourers have returned to work in these factories.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel gave instructions to arrange for televisions, radio sets etc for entertainment of migrant labourers in quarantine centers. Mr. Baghel also directed to take services of psychologists for counseling of labourers. Chief Minister gave instructions to conduct yoga and other motivational activities in quarantine centers with the help of NGOs. Mr. Baghel suggested the officials concerned to organize stress-buster routine. Chief Minister said in the meeting that it is important to solve the ration and employment related problems of labourers returning to the state. For this, ration cards and MNREGA job cards should be issued to them as soon as possible. List of skilled and semi-skilled labourers should be prepared and provided to the local industries. This will help labourers to get regular employment and the industries will get the manpower required.

Best possibe steps have been taken in Chhattisgarh to control COVID-19 infection, to provide relief during lockdown and to bring back life to normalcy, said Chief Minister. All the departments have worked with better coordination to help the peope in need. Government-administration has worked diligently for better management in cities to prevent COVID-19 and to create awareness about the disease in rural areas as well, said Chief Minister. He added that funds required for COVID-19 test, treatment and prevention will be provided by Health Department with priority.

It was informed in the meeting that till date two lakh 12 thousand migrant labourers have been brought back to the state. Till date, 53 shramik special trains have arrived and 68 are proposed. District Collectors have been sanctioned Rs 18 crore 28 lakh from State Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 4 crore by State Government for helping the labourers stranded in other states. Rs 66 lakh 73 thousand were transferred into the bank accounts of migrant labourers in various states. Health Department was also provided Rs 75 crore from State Disaster Relief Fund.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, Health Minister Mr. TS Singhdeo, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Cooperatives Minister Mr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Food Minister Mr. Amarjeet Singh Bhagat, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendiya, Labour Minister Dr Shivkumar Dahariya, Revenue Minister Mr. Jaisingh Agrawal, Industry Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, PHE Minister Guru Rudra Kumar, Chief Secretary Mr. RP Mandal, Additional Chief Secetary Mr. Subrat Sahu, Health Secretary Mrs. Niharika Barik Singh, Food Secretary Dr Kamalpreet Singh, Social Welfare Department Secretary Mr. Prasanna R, Chief Minister Secretariat Deputy Secretary Ms Saumya Chaurasiya and other senior officials.

Related

comments