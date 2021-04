Bhubaneswar: Shops across Odisha will be closed after 2 PM everyday from May 3 to May 15, informs Odisha Traders’ Association Secretary Sudhakar Panda.

Odisha Traders Association secretary Sudhakar Panda informs that a decision to close shops (across the state) after 2 PM from May 3 to May 15 has been taken by the association & it has informed the govt about the same.