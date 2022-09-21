Shoppers Stop‘s private brand ‘Kashish’ takes the celebrations to the next level with Sanya Malhotra

Hyderabad : As the next step of further cementing it’s narrative about continued focus on its private brands as an important strategic pillar, Shoppers Stop, has launched their newest campaign for Kashish – ‘Har Jashn Mein Kashish’ with Sanya Malhotra.

Kashish is an Indian occasionwear brand that blends ethnic styles with modern sensibilities. The brand gives an edge to the consumer through modern interpretations of ethnic ensembles. In their ‘Har Jashn Mein Kahish’ campaign with Sanya Malhotra, the brand has found the perfect voice to showcase the brand that is ethnic and contemporary.

Sanya’s expressive, passionate yet rooted-in, Indian traditions personality, is the perfect vehicle to tell the Kashish story. A story that comes alive in Kashish moments. A story that encapsulates the brand’s central theme of Kashish being the center of attraction of every celebration.

The film showcases Sanya surprising her family at home during the festivities. She makes a glamourous entry, flaunting her new outfit for the occasion. Celebrations get more fun and exciting, as Sanya enters in her gorgeous Kashish outfit. The modern feminine touch of Kashish ethnic wear enhances the uniqueness and style quotient to her festive look! Her infectious energy is captured beautifully as she reunites with her friends and her playfulness comes alive as she applies rangoli on her mother’s cheek during the festival of lights. The film celebrates the elegance in every festival saying, ‘Jashn koi bhi ho. Har Jashn main Kashish Honi Chahiye’.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief Marketing Officer at Shoppers Stop says, “Shoppers Stop’s private brand, Kashish interprets tradition with a modern attitude to create an effortless contemporary look. Sanya’s cheerful and vibrant personalilty of a young modern Indian girl, who loves to celebrate every occasion in a modern way, connects with the persona of the Kashish girl. Sanya’s playful personality, that brings cheer to every occasion in style is the core of the campaign. Our film, ‘Har Jashn Mein Kashish’ tries to fuse the values of brand Kashish with Sanya’s persona.”

Kashish, is an Indian Occasion wear brand which is ONLY available across all Shoppers Stop stores and on www.shoppersstop.com.

Link to Campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jXnXQiDVLM