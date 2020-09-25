Shoppers Stop goes multi-channel in its digital transformational journey

Hyderabad: Shoppers Stop, India’s leading fashion and beauty destination is implementing newer technologies to connect with its customers. The brand has radically transformed its online business strategy to make it more engaging than ever before. In the last six months, the brand stood up to the challenging times and created innovative solutions to assist customers with their shopping needs, leading to a digital transformation.

As a part of this transformation journey, the brand has moved on to a new enterprise solution – SAP, has digitally revamped its popular Loyalty Program – First Citizens and has now offered the customer the convenience of shopping across myriad platforms: In-Store, Online (website and Mobile App) and via WhatsApp calling connecting with the Personal Shopper Program. The brand has mapped the following services as a part of its transformative journey; thereby ensuring a convenient, safe, and delightful shopping experience whether in-store or online:

White Glove service: The industry’s first-of-its-kind, unique and award-winning Personal Shoppers service from the brand is now also available through WhatsApp by way of virtual shopping assistance. Customers can book an appointment and consult a Personal Shopper on a WhatsApp call and choose products from the store or catalogue. They can buy them via a safe and secure SMS link and have them delivered to their home in a quick and safe manner. Click on this link to know more bit.ly/2RWyzZy or simply send a “Hi!” on 90043 94244 and connect with a Personal Shopper anywhere between 11 AM and 7 PM, any day.

The merchandise can be collected at the store or one can have it delivered to their doorstep. Over 300 Personal Shoppers have undergone 43,000+ hours of digital training to deliver the best service to the customers. These Personal Shoppers contribute approximately 15% to the Company’s revenues.

Digital store: Online shopping is taking over the market faster than one can comprehend. The brand is expanding its reach across the digital marketplace with one of the best online shopping sites and Mobile App. Customers can shop from the comfort of their house via the website or from the Mobile App and avail a host of Home Services including safe and quick home delivery and contactless billing. The mobile app and website with an attractive design, and an easy to navigate UI (User Interface), makes the entire shopping experience convenient, effortless, and delightful. The brand’s digital services like Endless Aisle, Express Store pick-up (Click n Collect), and Ship From Store on the website (www.shoppersstop.com) provides quick and helpful solutions to one’s shopping desires. The online Chat-Now feature also enables ease of access.

Customers can browse through exclusive offers and bag some of the best deals available to them. Best deals on top categories, free shipping, and options like cash on delivery provide them with a hassle-free online experience to ‘Shop Anytime Anywhere’. Shoppersstop.com is a one stop destination for a family’s fashion needs.

Enhanced In-store offerings: A customer can enjoy the privileges of using the Personal Shoppers Lounge in-store, while the Personal Shoppers assist them in choosing the right fit and size with the help of specially trained personnel deployed in Shoppers Stop stores across the country. One can even try the outfits in exclusive sanitized trial rooms at the Lounge. Customers can experience the comfort of queue-less billing at the Lounge with a Mobile POS. All of this while enjoying the perks and services of the Lounge area. Customers can visit any nearest Shoppers Stop store and buy in person with their minds at ease since the brand has ensured all safety measures and guidelines are in place to provide a delightful and safe shopping experience to its customers.

Sharing the insights into this transformative journey, Ms. Uma Talreja, Customer Care Associate, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Shoppers Stop Ltd. said, “Shoppers Stop has been the pioneer in creating experiences for consumers, during the pandemic our staff has been closely in touch with our First Citizens and we saw an opportunity and direct demand for digital services from a large base of our consumers. Transforming as a phygital retailer is inevitable and we have integrated unique physical services like the lounge in the store with digital appointments, and online consultation and shopping through WhatsApp, chat and the Shoppers Stop website and app.”

Through its latest campaign My Shoppers Stop My Way, the brand has created a proposition empowering its customers to shop safely, comfortably, and at their convenience. No matter how you want to shop or where you want to shop from, Shoppers Stop is there for you. It aims at bringing back the joy of shopping which customers missed during the lockdown period and encourages customers to shop across platforms.

The brand has roped-in well-known celebrities and influencers for this two-week campaign. Celebrity power-couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, shop online and on WhatsApp to avail the Virtual Home Service. The young, talented actress, Shriya Pilgaonkar will visit her nearest Shoppers Stop store and shop in a safe and secure environment. The brand has also got popular faces such as Kirti Kulhari and Aiyyo Shraddha on board.

So, whether you want to visit the store or shop online, Shoppers Stop has got you covered. Visit your nearest Shoppers Stop store, log on to the website www.shoppersstop.com, download the app available on Android and iOS, avail our WhatsApp services, Virtual Assistance, Home Services or simply talk to our Personal Shopper.

Related

comments