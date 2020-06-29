Shooting starts for &TV’s ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Mumbaai: After resuming the shooting for Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, &TV is now all set to start the shooting for its other four shows, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari’.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan captures the escapades of Daroga Happu Singh, his ‘Dabangg Dulhan’ Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), his obstinate mother Katori Amma – Himani Shivpuri) and his nine notorious children.

The cult show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is about Modern colony’s neighbouring couples, The Mishras and The Tiwari’s who have a connection not only with each other but also with other’s their better halves! Believing ‘the grass is greener on the other side’, Vibhuti and Tiwari are continually trying to impress the other’s wife.

Mythological shows in India have always managed to captivate an audience with numerous unheard and fascinating tales of the great Lords. Depicting one such tale is Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. A captivating story of devotion in its truest form, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram depicts the many unexplored sides of Lord Hanuman, including the purpose of his life.

Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari is a slice of the life story of Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya), having her own unique response to life and situations. Giving us a peek into Gudiya’s ‘all is well’ world, the show sets a light-hearted and humorous tone while depicting her simple yet unbridled approach towards life. Bringing a strong local flavour of Madhya Pradesh, the show takes you through the fascinating journey of Gudiya, intertwining the raw appeal of the region in its dialect, depiction, and characters.

All the four shows recently started their respective shoot with renewed vigour and excitement amongst the cast and crew.

On resuming the shoot, Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan said, “I am delighted to be back as Daroga Happu Singh. I missed my show, my characters and crew big time. So many fans asked me ‘Daroga Ji WapasKabAaoge? Toh Loh Mein Aa Gaya! The first day was a little different from what we were used to earlier. We were sanitised and screened, wore masks and maintained social distancing. We all recited Lord Ganesh’s aarti together for an auspicious start to our shoot. Immediately I then changed into my character look. I missed my moustache and pot belly! I am sure the viewers are equally excited to see their favourite Happu Ki Ultan Paltan making a comeback soon!.”

Aasif Sheikh, the Vibhuti Narayan of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai said, “It felt good to be on sets after such a long gap. I had been waiting so long for the shoots to start and alas I am glad to be back on the set. We all met and greeted each other with distant hellos and namastes, keeping social distancing norms in mind. On reaching the set, our body temperature and oxygen levels were monitored. We all wore masks which we took off only while facing the camera. The day started with a small Ganapati Ji’s aarti followed by getting into our character look. All of us took the utmost care to abide by the safety and sanitation guidelines and followed social distancing at all times.”

ShubhagiAtre aka AngooriBhabi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared, “I am excited to be back on the sets and looking forward to our show to be back with fresh episodes as well soon. Earlier our set used to be buzzing with technicians, spot dadas and the rest of the crew every morning but now with limited people, the modern colony looks very different. After clearing the sanitation and screening process, we all assembled for a short Ganesh aarti for an auspicious start, followed by rehearsals wearing masks. As I live nearby, I did my makeup and wore my costume to the set for minimal touch-ups. Also, we are limiting our group lunches and resorting to individual breaks to avoid gathering. The entire experience was quite different, but with time, we all will get used to it.”

Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared said, “When I was informed that the shoots are resuming, I was on cloud nine. I have never been on such a long break in my career and, I missed shooting big time! I was so happy to see everyone. The day started with mandatory screening and sanitation on arrival, followed by a small Ganpati Bappa’s aarti and then prepping up for the shoot. After this, I immediately started shooting once my makeup and character look was done. It was such a surreal feeling. At the same, we ensured that we continued wearing masks after every shot, sanitised our hands at regular intervals and maintained social distancing. I am excited about the new episodes, and I am sure the viewers to are looking forward to their favourite show making a comeback soon!”

Sneha Wagh aka Anjani Mata of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram said, “I am thrilled to be back on the sets. The lockdown gave us some family time, but it was equally dull not to hustle every day to go on the set, deliver dialogues and put my best foot forward. With the blessing of Ganpati Bappa, the first day of shoot started on an auspicious note with an aarti. It was nice to see everyone after such a long gap. As soon as I arrived, our temperature and body oxygen levels were screened. There were limited people on sets, and at every point, there was umpteen number of sanitiser bottles and sprays. I was wearing my own face shield and removed it only when I was on camera. It is a completely new way of shooting for us, but we are all thrilled to be back.”

Jiten Lalwani, who plays Kesari in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram said, “Reading the Shiv Purana during the lockdown has helped me in building my character further in the show. I am delighted to be back on the sets and doing what I love the most – that is shooting! We had proper sanitation at every nook and corner, check-up of body temperatures and numerous sanitisers on the sets. Each person on the set wore protective masks, hand gloves and face shields. The day started with all of us seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa by performing a small aarti. The set had a different vibe that of a reunion and excitement. I am looking forward to the exciting new episodes of our show.”

Sarika Bahroliya, Gudiya from &TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari said, “I cannot express how happy, rather delighted, I am to be back on the sets. It has been quite a different experience with limited people on the sets. On arriving, our temperatures were checked, followed by meeting the other crew members. Wearing masks and following social distancing norms, we started our day with Lord Ganesh’s aarti. I had carried my bag comprising of my makeup and sanitation kit, alongside my tiffin box. We sanitised our hands at regular intervals. We have some exciting episodes in the pipeline, and I am eagerly looking forward to it to go on air.”

Samta Sagar, the co-writer of the show and portrays the role of Sarla, Gudiya’s mother, said, “I had been longing to be on the sets and start shooting again. It is a homecoming of sorts for me. I was so excited about the shoot that the previous night I had butterflies in my stomach. I kept my bags ready and sanitised all my personal belongings and makeup kits and even prepared my tiffin to get all set to resume shooting. I was delighted to see Gudiya and other crew members. Following social distancing norms, we all greeted each other with a Namaste, followed by Lord Ganesh’s Aarti. The sets were sanitised at regular intervals to ensure proper hygiene. It is a completely new feeling, and environment for us and all of us are adjusting to it. We have a fantastic line up in the pipeline, and I am eagerly looking forward to our show to be back with fresh episodes.”

