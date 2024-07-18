Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveils “Wings to Our Hopes – Volume 1,” “Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present,” and “Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki”

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today unveiled four books, Wings to Our Hopes- Volume 1 (English and Hindi), Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present and Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki along with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Dr. L. Murugan and Secretary, I&B, Shri Sanjay Jaju.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the books released today are a rich tapestry of heritage of Rashtrapati Bhavan, a symbol of the Indian Republic. The compilation of former speeches of President Draupadi Murmu is a treasure trove for our democracy and the entire society. This compilation is an effective expression of President Murmu’s compassion towards all countrymen including women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other deprived classes, farmers, armed forces and youth. The picture and title on the cover of this book reflect the very story of our democracy.

The message in the books will inspire every Indian to take flight with hope and aim for greater heights. The Minister said that he found important points of view on subjects related to agriculture and rural development. Shri Chouhan said that he was confident that reading this compilation of the President’s speeches will broaden our perspective on the country’s socio-economic challenges, direction of achievements and initiatives showing self-reliance.

Union Minister of State Dr L. Murugan congratulated Publications Division for publishing these books and credited it for bringing out books on various subjects of public interest regularly. Speaking about the books being released, he said these books are the most authentic compilation of the thoughts of the President on various issues and will serve as a great compendium for coming generations.

After the event, the dignitaries presented a copy of the book to the President.

About the books:

The book, Wings to Our Hopes, contains President Droupadi Murmu’s speeches delivered on various occasions in the first year of her presidency. During this period – July 2022-July 2023 – President Murmu has been vocal and had shared her thoughts on a wide range of subjects endearing herself to the people of the country through her simplicity, thoughtfulness and erudition. Besides touching various aspects of nation’s life, these speeches also underline the innate nature of the First Citizen of reaching out to the masses offering them a hope.

The book, brought out by the Publications Division, contains 75 speeches distributed into XI sections viz., – Addressing the Nation, Education- The Key to Empowerment, Guiding Public Servants on Kartavya Path, Our Forces Our Pride, Spirit of the Constitution and Law, Rewarding Excellence, Global Outreach, Celebrating Diversity and Rich Culture, Innovation and Technology for sustainable Development, Preserving Past, Securing Future, and Encouraging Women-led Development.

“Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present” is an in-depth exploration of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, tracing its history, legacy, and architectural splendour. This book provides readers with an intimate look into the grandeur of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, from its conception to its current status as the official residence of the President of India. This book is a tribute to one of India’s most iconic landmarks, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which stands as a testament to the nation’s rich architectural heritage and its vibrant present.

Every nook and corner of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is brought to life through vivid descriptions and stunning photographs. The book takes readers on a guided tour of the various rooms and halls within the Bhavan, each with its own unique purpose and history. Key areas covered include:

• Ashoka Hall: A magnificent ballroom adorned with stunning frescoes and chandeliers.

• Durbar Hall: The grand ceremonial hall where significant state functions are held.

• Amrit Udyan: The exquisite gardens that showcase a blend of Mughal and English landscaping styles.

• Library: A repository of knowledge and historical documents.

• The Drawing Rooms and Conference Halls: A space for formal receptions and meetings.

• President’s Study: The personal workspace of the President.

The book also offers a captivating narrative of the distinguished individuals who have resided in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It traces the journey of each President of India, from Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President, to the current President Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Their contributions to India’s democracy and nation building, and the significant events during their tenures are chronicled, providing a rich tapestry of the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s history.

The book ‘Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki’ contains information related to the President and Rashtrapati Bhavan for children. Divided into three chapters – ‘Our President’, ‘Main Attractions of Rashtrapati Bhavan’ and ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex’ – this book presents nearly hundred years of history of Rashtrapati Bhavan in simple words. The book has been presented in an attractive style replete with various pictures of Rashtrapati Bhavan.