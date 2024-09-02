Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Launch AgriSURE Fund and Krishi Nivesh Portal in New Delhi

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch AgriSURE Fund & Krishi Nivesh Portal tomorrow at PUSA, New Delhi. Along with the launch of Krishi Nivesh portal, Shri Shivraj Singh will confer AIF Excellence Awards to the top-performing Banks and States under various categories in recognition and appreciation of their efforts. Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Bhagirath Choudhary and Shri Ram Nath Thakur will also be present in the event.

This Award Ceremony will serve to inspire other Banks also to enhance their performance, thereby contributing to the overall success of the AIF scheme. Representatives from various States and Banks will be present during the Award Ceremony.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme was launched in 2020 for creation of Post-harvest Management infrastructure and Community farming assets. Special campaigns are conducted to promote AIF scheme and in recognition of the efforts of various Banks and States in successfully implementing AIF scheme, Excellence awards are presented to them for fostering collective achievements, promoting excellence and inspiring future performance under AIF.