Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate 96th ICAR Foundation and Technology Day tomorrow

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the 96th Indian Council of Agricultural Research Foundation and Technology Day tomorrow at Dr. C. Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex, New Delhi. Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Union Ministers of States for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Ministry of Minority Affairs Shri George Kurian and Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry &Dairying and Ministry of Panchayati Raj Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel will also grace the event.

An interactive meet of scientists of ICAR with Industry representatives was held today for collaborative research and technology commercialization. Forty selected technologies will be released to encourage innovations in agriculture and the developer’s efforts will be recognized.

A totalof 323 varieties of 56 crops including cereals, oilseeds, forage crops, and sugarcane were released during 2023-24. These varieties include 27 bio-fortified varieties and 289 climate-resilient varieties for the various biotic and abiotic stresses.Based on breeder seed, about 16.0 Mha area is under bio-fortified varieties of different crops including wheat (13.0 Mha), rice (0.5 m ha), pearl millet (1.5 Mha), lentil (0.50 m ha) and mustard (1.0 Mha) during 2023-24. Deployment of climate-resilient technologies led to enhanced production even during the abnormal years. Varietal improvements, one of the major mandates of ICAR, and farmers’ access to improve quality seeds of superior varieties have consistently increased the productivity and quality of farm produce. During 2014-15 to 2023-24, a total of 2593 high-yielding varieties were released which include 2177 climate resilient (83% of total) with biotic and abiotic stress resistance, and 150 bio-fortified crop varieties. More than 1.0 lakh quintal breeder seed on more than 2200 varieties of 56 crops is being produced. Deployment of climate resilient technologies led to enhanced production even during the abnormal years

Among the landmark achievements are high-yielding fine grain aromatic Basmati rice varieties which contribute to aannual export of more than Rs. 42,000 crores of which more than 90% is contributed by four ICAR varieties namely Pusa Basmati 1121, Pusa basmati 1509, Pusa Basmati 1401 and Pusa Basmati 1718.

Horticultural production increased 14-fold from 25 Mt (1950-51) to 355.3 Mt (2022-23). About 1071 quintals of breeder seed were produced for horticultural crops during 2023-24, Forty-eight varieties were identified and 2069 germplasm acquired. Moreover, 17.6 lakh quality plant materials were produced.

The efforts in the optimization of agricultural production and resource management, promise to usher in an era of sustainability and resilience in Indian agriculture. Climate resilient technologies for 14 states were developed. IFS models for small and marginal farmers of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were developed. Organic farming package of practices for wheat, rice, sugarcane, cauliflower, brinjal, tomato and mustard were standardized.

ICAR’s development of 23 new equipment and machineries is a giant stride towards the mechanization and modernization of agricultural practices. ICAR has developed eight process protocols.

The 13-fold increase in milk production from 17.0 Mt (1951) to 230.6 Mt (2023 was achieved. Seven new livestock breeds have been registered during the year. ICAR has developed 4 vaccines, 7 diagnostics and 10 feed technologies.

The breeding protocols established for new fish breeds are a significant contribution to the aquaculture and fish production sector. ICAR’s forward-thinking approach promises to elevate fisheries to new heights, ensuring a sustainable and thriving industry. During the year, we have identified 7 new fish species, developed 7 Breeding & seed production technology, 2 Vaccine and therapeutic and five feed/nutraceuticals products.

ICAR’s foray into precision farming research is a pioneering move that is set to revolutionize agriculture. By pushing the boundaries of robotics in farming practices, ICAR is not only embracing innovation but also paving the way for a future where technology plays a pivotal role in sustainable agriculture.

ICAR’s dedication to the grassroots is evident in the extensive 47,650 on-farm trials and 2.75lakh frontline demonstrations. These initiatives bridge the gap between scientific advancements and on-field application, ensuring that farmers across the nation can adopt innovative practices seamlessly.

ICAR has increased UG, PG and Ph.D. seats by 10%. 9651 students admitted in AUs across India through Centralized ICAR exam in 2023-24 in UG, PG and Ph.D. E-Learning Portal had 256 E-courses (171 UG courses and 85 PG courses) with 290114 downloads and 4215 registered users in more than 50 countries.

A technology exhibition and industry interface will be the major attraction during the celebrations. The novel technologies developed by the different ICAR institutes will be showcased in the exhibition for the benefit of the stakeholders to increase agricultural production, quality and income of the farmers. Apart from these, sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture will be one of the key areas of the exhibition. Eco-friendly technologies for rice, wheat, maize, pulses, oilseeds, millet (Shree Anna), and other commercial crops will also get prominence in the exhibition. Mechanization, precision farming, and value-added products shall also receive focus. The robust extension system and innovation in the education system of ICAR will be displayed for a successful promotion of agriculture. Apart from these, the proven technologies recently developed for animal science, poultry, and fisheries will be exhibited for the benefit of the stakeholders.

During the exhibition, various kinds of technologies/products developed by ICAR Institutes with potential for commercialization will be displayed. Improved technologies and a diversity show emphasizing high value horticultural crops will be displayed during the exhibition. A fruit diversity show displaying nearly 400 mangoes, 80 bananas, 50 temperate fruits and 120 minor fruit varieties will also be exhibited.

Technologies including Hand held device for nutrient and water stress detection in field crops, Localizer, Industrial cut resistance gloves developed using multi-layer weaving technology, AI-IoT enabled jute fibre grading system, Biothermocol: Mycelium based packaging material from crop residue will also be displayed during the exhibition.

During the exhibition, various kinds of technologies/products developed by ICAR Institutes with potential for commercialization have been displayed. Industry Partners are expected to participate in large numbers to get exposure to different types of technologies/ products developed by ICAR Institutes vis-a-vis prospects to the PPP Model of interactions between ICAR and Industries. The exhibition will help in the large-scale dissemination of technology and the popularization of agricultural science. More than 1000 students from the neighboring states have participated on 15th July 2024 in the ICAR Foundation and Technology Day.