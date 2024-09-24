Shivraj Singh Chouhan starts a series of dialogues with farmers and farmers’ organizations in Delhi today

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan started a series of dialogues with farmers and farmers’ organizations in Delhi today. Chouhan stated, as I have said before, agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy and farmers are its soul and serving farmers is like worshiping God for us. He said that last time when I was discussing the achievements of 100 days, I decided that I will start a series of meetings with farmers or farmer organizations every Tuesday because many times we do not understand the problems while sitting in the office. It is our duty to directly communicate with those who have problems, discuss them and if any issue comes up, solve it. Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) were also present during the dialogue.

Union Minister Shri Chouhan said that continuous work is being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the overall development of the agriculture sector. Many schemes related to agriculture have been implemented in the last 10 years and this sequence is continuing. So far, 7 major schemes have been approved in the first 100 days of the third term of the Modi government. The central government will spend Rs 15 thousand crore on these schemes, which will benefit the farmers. Rs 2817 crore will be given for the Digital Agriculture Mission and agricultural reforms will continue through technology. Decisions are being taken in the interest of farmers and the country; efforts are being made to solve their problems by sitting together with the farmers.

Shri Shivraj Singh said that today I have started talking to different farmer organizations. Today I met about 50 farmer leaders, we have received many suggestions from them, some of them are related to the price of crops and some are about the crop insurance scheme. Some suggestions are also about the problem of stray animals and the losses caused by them. He said that many suggestions have also come about which decisions should be taken when the new crop arrives.

He has said that he will sit with the officials and work out all the suggestions seriously and after working out, he will try his best to do whatever is possible. We will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the farmers and their upliftment. He further said that discussions have been held with the farmers’ organizations in a cordial atmosphere and the farmers have praised many decisions of the Modi government.

He said that the import duty on palm oil has been increased to 27.5%, minimum export price has been removed from Basmati, export duty on onion has been reduced from 40% to 20%, the government will buy all tur, urad and masoor etc. Many recent decisions were appreciated by farmers.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the dialogue we have started with the farmers has won everyone’s heart and this dialogue will continue. We will talk to our own farmers and will also try to solve their problems honestly.

Regarding stubble management, he further said that a lot of research has been done, machines have also been made, stubble will not have to be burnt after cutting the stubble, it becomes wealth instead of waste. We will make better use of it and we will try to convince the farmers by creating awareness.