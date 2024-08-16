Shivraj Singh Chouhan pledges to fulfill PM Modi’s Independence Day Vision for Agriculture and Rural Development

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today held a meeting with the employees and officers of both the Ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development from sweepers, MTS to Secretary Level. Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Bhagirath Choudhary and Ministers of State for Rural Development Shri Kamlesh Paswan and Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani also attended the meeting.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with all the officers and employees of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as ICAR on the next day of the Independence Day. Shri Chouhan took a pledge to fulfill the vision given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for agriculture and rural development in his address from Red Fort on Independence Day. He said that we will put in all our efforts and hard work to fulfill the roadmap for 2047 and the resolutions for a developed India. He further said that the Prime Minister said that three times more work needs to be done; we will work three times harder under his guidance.

Shri Shivraj Singh said that we are all one family, we will work together. He took a pledge to work with full honesty and dedication. Shri Chouhan also made all the employees and officers take a pledge. He took a pledge that we will do our work for the creation of a developed India through agriculture and farmers’ welfare and rural development with full hard work, honesty, dedication and by putting in all our capabilities. The Rural Development Department should play an incomparable role in the creation of a developed India. We will do our work with full hard work and honesty.