Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in the yoga program organized at Pusa campus on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day

On the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a collective yoga practice session organized at Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium (NASC Complex), Pusa Campus, New Delhi. Ministers of State for Agriculture, Shri Ramnath Thakur, Shri Bhagirath Chaudhary, Secretary Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Dr. Himanshu Pathak, and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present at this event.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that “Yoga represents both an art and science of leading a joyful, healthy, and fulfilling life. Emphasizing its deep-rooted significance in Indian culture, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting yoga on the global stage since assuming office. This resulted in the establishment of International Yoga Day on June 21st.”

Shri Chouhan highlighted the efforts of revered saints and sages from India who actively promote yoga worldwide. The Minister urged citizens to personally integrate yoga into their lifestyles, stressing on its role in fostering physical well-being, mental serenity, and spiritual connectivity. Recognizing that a sound body is foundational to effective functioning, he reiterated the importance of maintaining physical health and mental equilibrium as primary requisites for societal vitality and individual welfare.

Addressing the scientific community, the Minister said that Yoga should not be confined to just June 21st but should become an integral part of daily life. He explained that “the foundational principles of yoga—Yam and Niyam—require disciplined living and moderation in diet. Referring to ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, he advocated the consumption of food that is beneficial for the body and balanced according to the seasons.”