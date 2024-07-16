Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates 96th Foundation and Technology Day of ICAR

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the 96th Indian Council of Agricultural Research Foundation and Technology Day 2024 at New Delhi today. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Bhagirath Chaudhary and Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Minority Affairs Shri George Kurien and Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel and Secretary (Department of Agricultural Research and Education) & Director General (ICAR) Shri Himanshu Pathak were also present on the occasion.

Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling along with agricultural scientists, officers and employees of the institute on the occasion of 96th Foundation and Technology Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Union Ministers and State Ministers inaugurated the exhibition organized on the occasion of the 96th Foundation and Technology Day celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

On this occasion, Union Ministers released 25 varieties of crops and dedicated some products to farmers. Vaccine kits for animal and fisheries were released, along with this various products made from crop waste were also released.

Union Ministers also felicitated scientists and several publications of Indian Council of Agricultural Research were also released on this occasion.

On this occasion, Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that there are marginal farmers in our country, there is a need to create model farms for small-holding farmers. Shri Chouhan said that Agriculture is the soul of the Indian economy and farmers are its backbone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of doubling the income of farmers. Farmers and farming are the top priority of the Prime Minister. If agriculture is diversified, it is possible to increase the income of farmers in farming. Today we are working with this resolution. Shri Chauhan told the scientists that we should set targets for 4 years and after 4 years we should say that we have achieved these targets. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has resolved to make India developed by 2047, in which agriculture and agriculture related sectors will play an important role. Work has to be done to increase production in animal husbandry, fish farming, wheat production, pulses and oilseeds.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan emphasized that ICAR has given 6 thousand varieties. How many of these varieties have reached the land from the lab. We have to work on how much the farmer and the scientist are connected. Unless science is used practically, the farmer will not benefit. It has to be analyzed how much the farmer and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra are connected. Shri Chauhan said that there are 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the country, send 2 scientists each to one center and they should study there and research will also be done there, only then we can benefit the farmers. Today we should take a pledge that we will make India self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds too, the government will give full support for this. Samridhi Portal has been created for pulses. Awareness campaign has to be run for farmers. All scientists should go to the fields for one month in a year and teach the farmers. How should all agricultural universities work for the farmers. Agricultural universities, scientists and fields should be connected together. It is important to increase production but it is also important to pay attention to what effect it will have on the human body. Do research on natural farming as well. The Prime Minister has also expressed concern on how to increase the production of Shri Anna. Work on how to increase the production of Shri Anna. Also focus on developing indigenous breeds of horses and dogs. There is also a need to work on how to connect it with technology. There is also a need to work in view of climate change.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said that we hope that the organizations which have signed contracts with ICAR implement them as soon as possible so that farmers also get benefits. Livestock and fisheries are contributing 35 percent to the gross domestic production, if we do not pay attention to it, it can fall down. If we pay attention to it, it can contribute more than 50 percent. We have reached the second position in the world in fisheries. Today we export goods worth Rs 63 thousand crore. If we promote livestock and fisheries, there will be a lot of benefit. The Animal Husbandry Department is engaged in the eradication of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). Research and tell us where you can help us in making us free from FMD. Work is being done to reduce the spread of FMD in many states, work on how to free livestock from FMD in India. He further said that work should be done on classified semen and also on IVF technology, ICAR should work to bring IVF at a cheaper rate. This will have two benefits – one, there will be freedom from stray animals on the roads and milk production will also increase. A lot of work has also been done in the dairy sector through Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Dairy sector is completely unorganized sector, only when we bring it into organized sector, we will be able to develop the dairy sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal is that we should reach the number 1 position in the world in milk exports, work on that. You should also work on how to increase exports in fisheries, the different species of fisheries. Unless work is done on deep sea fishing, we cannot increase exports. Shri singh said that we have to increase our annual export target of Rs. 63 thousand crore to Rs. 1 lakh crore.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Ramnath Thakur said that you have done a lot of work for agriculture sector and production but the storage of the produced grains has not been arranged. Shri Thakur said that work should be done on the storage system of grain production. Agriculture needs non-toxic fertilizers and scientists should do research in this direction so that humans do not get poisonous food. Work to reduce the usefulness of fertilizers to almost nil.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel said that ICAR is doing a lot of things, not only in the laboratory but also in the fields, and today we got to see it. ICAR’s work is visible in every field. By preparing Nano Urea, it will help in doubling the income of farmers. ICAR has come up with many farming options which will benefit the farmers. Baghel said that if work is done on classified semen, then 90 percent of the calves born will be female calves.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Bhagirath Chaudhary said that today there is a challenge for all of us that if we do not take care of the farmers of the country who feed 140 crore people, then there will be a big problem in the future. Indian Council of Agricultural Research has made a lot of progress. It is very important for us to progress but we also need to worry that there should not be any problem for humans. Today there is a need to emphasize on digital revolution. Oilseeds and production have increased in the country, despite this there is a need to increase production further. There is a shortage of water, there is a need to focus on increasing productivity. There is also a need to involve Krishi Vigyan Kendra – KVK by running a public awareness campaign among the farmers.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries Shri George Kurien said that India is the second largest producer of fish in the world.

Dr. Himanshu Pathak said that ICAR has helped India become a global agri-exporter through the use of technology.