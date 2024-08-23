Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds discussions with farmers today in Patna

Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today held a discussion with farmers in Patna, Bihar. Shri Chouhan said that Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and farmers are its soul and express gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who has given him the task of serving farmers and serving farmers is like worshipping God for Shri Chouhan. We will try our best to ensure the welfare of the farmers of the country.

Union Minister said that the Prime Minister Shri Modi has said from the Red Fort that he will work three times faster and he will try our best to do the welfare of the farmers of the country. Shri Chouhan congratulated the Government of Bihar, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Agriculture Department as they are constantly engaged in the work of welfare of farming. Shri Chouhan said that today he had seen the stalls, makhana, rice, honey, maize, tea and everything is amazing. He saluted the farmers of Bihar. The Union Minister further said that we do not have large pieces of land, 91 percent are marginal farmers but still farmers are doing wonders.

Union Minister said that the Prime Minister has started a campaign to double the income in farming and he have 6 formulas for the farmers on which he is working are increasing production, for which good seeds are necessary. Production is good but there is more possibility. Good seeds of fruits, vegetables, cereals, pulses and oilseeds are essential. He is happy that the Prime Minister has dedicated 109 species of 65 crops seeds to the farmers. He informed there is a variety of rice which requires 30% less water, there is a variety of millet whose crop is ready in 70 days. There are seeds which are climate friendly, they give good production even in rising temperatures. He will talk to ICAR so that seeds are available to the farmers here.Shri Chouhan informed that reducing the cost of production is his second resolution, farmers get a lot of help from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, cheap loans for fertilizers are available from KCC. The third resolution is to get the right price for the produce. The Union Minister said that the makhana of Bihar is making a splash and Makhana of export quality is being produced and when these are exported, the farmer benefited more. Union Minister assured that he will try to get an office related to this to come to Bihar.

Union Minister said that the diversification of agriculture is in the roadmap of the government and along with traditional crops, we will leave no stone unturned in promoting crops that give more money. He added that he would also like to talk about food processing. The talent of Bihar is amazing in the world. The right use of this talent will not only make Bihar the leader of India, but will make India the leader of the world.

Shri Chouhan said that how else can we use it in farming, with new ideas. How long we will use chemical fertilizers? This also reduces the fertility capacity and the production also has adverse effects on the body. These days earthworms have disappeared. They have been eliminated by adding manure. Earthworms go 50-60 feet under the ground and come up, this keeps the land fertile. A mission of natural farming is starting under the leadership of the Prime Minister. This will not reduce production, but will increase it.

Shri Chouhan said that next time he will organize programs in the fields itself, and will also look at practical problems. The world cannot function without farmers. The rest of the things will be made in the factory but where will you get the wheat and rice from? We will all work together.