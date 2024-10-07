Shivraj Singh Chouhan Engages in Open Dialogue with Farmers and Farmer Organizations

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussion with members of farmers’ organizations in New Delhi today as part of his dialogue with farmers and farmers’ organizations. Shri Chouhan welcomed the head of the Kisan Mahapanchayat and several farmer representatives and farmers from different states of his union. Farmer organizations discussed many important topics and gave suggestions.

Shri Chouhan said that today I am fortunate to have had a very meaningful discussion with the head of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Singh and many farmer representatives from different states of his union. We have discussed many things. During the discussion with the farmers, issues related to the state governments and the central government have come up, we will consider them sincerely and seriously. As the Agriculture Minister, I will make every effort to ensure that the farmers move forward and the condition of the agriculture sector improve.

Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is farmer friendly and dialogue with farmers helps a lot in understanding their problems. Shri Chouhan said that the head of Kisan Mahapanchayat Rampal Singh said that work should be done for the farmers. Farmers have raised many meaningful issues. Many things are happening under the leadership of the Prime Minister. In the recent past, many decisions have been taken continuously in the interest of farmers, such as flexibility in the Krishi Vikas Yojana, it has been provided that the scheme should work only for the state for which it is suitable. Work has been done on many such things and work needs to be done on many such things. Farmers have drawn attention towards many things including the crop insurance scheme. We will try to solve these problems with full seriousness.

The Union Minister said that I am very happy to meet the farmers and serving them is like worshipping God for me. While answering the media’s question, he said that there is no such compulsion in taking crop insurance claim; it should be voluntary among loanee and non-loanee farmers. Many times it has been seen that if it is not voluntary, then it is also brought under this scheme etc. Many things have been discussed.