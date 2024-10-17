Shivraj Singh Chouhan Engages in Dialogue with Farmers and Farmer Organizations in Productive Discussion

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussion with farmers, farmers’ organizations and their members and representatives from different states in New Delhi today. Shri Chouhan said that many issues related to farming were seriously discussed with the farmers. He told farmers were informed about the yesterday’s cabinet decision of increasing MSP of Rabi crops, along with all the efforts made under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Farmer organizations discussed many important topics and gave many constructive suggestions. Farmers said that Model Agricultural Farming should be made in which information should be given as to how farmers with one, two or two and a half acres of land should do farming and how to do profitable farming in the same. Farmers also gave examples of farmers doing profitable farming in one acre farms. Farmers discussed about providing water, use of fertilizers, making the soil healthy, problems due to damage caused by natural disasters, closure of sugar mills and problems of stray animals etc. Farmers have also given suggestions regarding promoting millets/Shree Anna.

The Union Minister said that he will seriously consider the suggestions of the farmers and try to find a solution to them. The subjects related to the state government will be sent to the states and the departments will take action on the subjects of the central government. Communication with farmers is very useful and through this dialogue, we are getting information about the basic problems directly from the farmers. Government schemes are also being delivered to the farmers, he added.

Union Minister Shri Chouhan thanked and congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini for taking the decision to purchase all 23 crops at the declared MSP and applauded his farmer friendly decision.