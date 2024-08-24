Shivraj Singh Chouhan Addresses Pending Insurance Issues for Soybean Crop Since 2021

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with farmers in Nanded, Maharashtra on 21st August, 2024. During the interaction, farmers of Parbhani district informed the Union Minister about the problem of pending insurance claims of their soyabean crop. In this regard, Shri Chouhan gave instructions to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Officials to immediately resolve the problem.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare held a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in this regard on 22 August 2024. In the meeting, the TAC rejected the objection lodged by the insurance company on crop cutting experiments and directed the insurance company to pay the pending claims. Due to this decision, pending claims of Rs 200 to 225 crores are to be paid to about 2,00,000 farmers of Parbhani district.

Today, on 24 August 2024, the Central Technical Advisory Committee has issued an order to the concerned insurance company to pay the due claim within 1 week in this regard.